A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO