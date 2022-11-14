Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
This full-frame bargain is the best Black Friday camera deal so far
One of our favorite full-frame cameras has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday deals – and the Panasonic Lumix S5's price cut will likely make it one of the bargains of this year's sales for video creators. You can get big discounts on the Panasonic...
TechRadar
Is it Black Friday today? When to start seriously shopping for the best deals in the sales
Loads of sales are underway today, but is it even Black Friday? We're here to provide all the answers. It's Friday, it's November, and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. So if you're wondering whether it's Black Friday today, it's a fair question. The short answer is: no. Black...
TechRadar
LG A2 vs B2: which cheap OLED TV should you buy on Black Friday?
(opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The LG A2 is a great entry-level OLED TV option, offering deep blacks, rich color, and fine detail. Brightness is limited compared to the top OLED models, however, and so are its gaming features. Still, LG's A2 OLEDs are perfect for movie fans on a budget who don't mind dimming the lights for viewing.
TechRadar
Today's best Black Friday Echo deal is the Echo Dot on sale for just $14.99
Amazon never fails to roll out epic Black Friday deals on its devices. So you can pretty much count on getting them at low prices during the big sale event – so much so it's not even worth paying full price for them. This year is a little special....
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think
Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
TechRadar
Why I think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the Black Friday earbuds you should go for
Full disclosure: I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, nor do I favour Android devices over iOS ones, but this earbuds deal is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted, and worth of a place on anyone's wish list. The buds on offer in this particular Black...
TechRadar
13 best Black Friday travel deals: luggage, gear, and accessories starting at $9
These Black Friday travel deals offer up to 50% in savings on luggage, gear, and accessories. Start looking for Black Friday travel gadget deals now. Early Black Friday deals have been rolling out the first week of November, and while it’s air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers that are already getting record-low prices, we’re also seeing many money-saving discounts on travel gear you need for when you leave home.
TechRadar
Get this brilliant eufy car vacuum for nearly half the usual price
The eufy HomeVac Venture H30 is cheaper than ever, but this deal won't be around for long. We're seeing lots of great Black Friday deals on more powerful cordless vacuum models such as the Eufy Homevacs H30 Venture. Instead of the usual price of £149.99, Amazon has discounted it by a massive 47% to just £79.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says
It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
TechRadar
Save more than a third on these early Black Friday Chromebook deals
Black Friday is less than a week away, but the early deals we're seeing are pretty phenomenal. If you want a great deal on a great Chromebook, look no further: we've trawled through all the major retailers and collated our pick of the very best discounts available in the early sales.
TechRadar
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
The 4 best memory foam Black Friday mattress deals to shop this weekend
The Black Friday mattress deals are well and truly here, and there are some excellent deals on memory foam mattresses. We've been monitoring prices all year round, and we've pulled together the offers that are worth paying attention to. We're confident prices won't drop further next week, so you should be good to shop this weekend and beat the Black Friday rush (and potential shipping delays).
TechRadar
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: stock updates as they happen
Wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 when it goes live? You're going to need our help. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 went on sale on Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT and while stock has been selling steadily, at the time of writing, there are still RTX 4080 GPUs available in some stores in both the US and the UK.
TechRadar
Hunters season 2 gets a Prime Video release date – and a worrying cancellation
Amazon Studios has finally announced a release date for Hunters season 2 – and that it's cancelling the drama series after its next outing. Revealed in a first-look Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW) article, the conspiracy drama's next season will launch on Prime Video on January 13, 2023. However, Hunters' second season will also be its last, with Amazon choosing not to renew it for a third outing.
TechRadar
The best PS5 game deals on Amazon AU ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is almost upon us – that means hot deals and bargains are coming hard and fast, with some of the best and most popular games for PlayStation 5 included amongst the savings. With discounts for some of the best PS5 exclusives already, including 2022 releases, signs look good for even more brilliant savings on PS5 games closer to Black Friday and across the weekend itself.
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
TechRadar
Shop this early Black Friday deal to get the new Hoover HF500 for less
Early Black Friday deals have arrived for brands and retailers alike, and we are already spoilt for choice for offers on some of the latest vacuum cleaners there are- including the Hoover HF500. Hoover is a brand which has been around designing products that clean your entire home from floor...
TechRadar
Perfectly priced, portable power with BLUETTI this Black Friday
Whether you're taking home comforts on the road or making sure your actual home is as secure as can be, BLUETTI's inverter and power cell combos offer a simple, seamless route to energy independence. Solar Panels are great. We all love solar panels. But spare a thought for the unsung...
TechRadar
This iRobot robot vacuum deal is one of the best yet, but it ends on Saturday
The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and we're seeing some really great offers on some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy – including robot vacuum cleaners from big brands such as iRobot. One of the best early Black Friday vacuum deals we've seen is...
Comments / 0