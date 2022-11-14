As one Warhammer title leaves Game Pass, another takes its place; and it looks like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will change things up considerably. On November 30, turn-based epic Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will say its goodbyes to users of the Xbox subscription service on November 30, according to Xbox news (opens in new tab). In its place, Darktide sees us venturing down into the sci-fi megacity of Tertium with the hope of reclaiming its depths from the hordes of zombie-like Poxwalkers that have taken up residence in its underbelly.

2 DAYS AGO