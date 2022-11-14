"More than one billion young people across the globe could be at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. A study published in BMJ Global Health journal found that people between the ages of 12 and 35 are using listening devices like smartphones and MP3 players at ear-damaging decibel levels. Kate McGinley, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tuned, a hearing health company, told Cheddar News that the rise in reported hearing loss in young people is real."Let's be honest, everybody associates hearing loss with the elderly," she said. "But when you look at the clinical data, one in...

17 MINUTES AGO