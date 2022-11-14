Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
u.today
Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
decrypt.co
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
u.today
Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Address Activated After Seven Years
According to data provided by Whale Alerts, a pre-mine Ethereum address containing 500 EHT ($631,500) has now been activated after more than seven years. It is unclear why the aforementioned address got activated after all these years. Some users started joking about Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin finding a dusty wallet under his bed.
decrypt.co
FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen
$4 billion in FTT tracked from Alameda to FTX aligns with reports of a loan—using customers funds—from the exchange to the trading desk. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen says that there was never a clear delineation between FTX and Alameda Research, and that FTX's strategy for keeping Alameda afloat started to come apart around the time TerraUSD collapsed.
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
nulltx.com
Big Eyes and Shiba Inu holders are buying Oryen ICO after 110% price increase. Learn why.
Crypt Whales have started talking about Oryen Network, contributing to its growth. Holders of other currencies like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes, Dogecoin, etc., are buying $ORY in bulk. Investor confidence has increased due to the promising state of the market. With an ever-increasing 110% price increase, Oryen is entering the...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
