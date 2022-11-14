ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots

Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

The New England Patriots said goodbye to one of their practice squad receivers on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the team released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey who appeared in six games for the Pats this season. Humphrey signed a one-year deal with New England back in June saw playing time...
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Dan Snyder 'Realizes That He Must Sell the Entire Franchise'

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly "realizes that he must sell the entire franchise" after originally aiming to sell a minority stake in the NFL organization. Liz Clarke, Roxanne Roberts, Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported Thursday that Snyder's stance has changed in recent weeks amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in...
GREEN BAY, WI

