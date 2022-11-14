Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
Report: Chelsea Would Consider Offers For N'Golo Kante
Chelsea would consider offers for French midfielder N'Golo Kante in January.
BBC
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance to semis at ATP Finals
Serbian star Novak Djokovic won the Red Group and Russian Andrey Rublev notched the other semifinal berth from the group
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
FOX Sports
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
There are no special protocols for Tim Weah to call or text his dad. Communicating with a head of state is actually pretty easy for him. "I hit him up on WhatsApp," says Weah, a forward for the United States men’s national team. "If he's busy, he won't answer, just like if I'm busy, I won't answer. My dad is the most normal person you will ever meet. He wakes up and goes to play pickup basketball or soccer."
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FIA 'not shy' of investigating Sergio Perez Monaco crash
Formula 1's governing body the FIA is prepared to investigate whether Sergio Perez deliberately crashed during Monaco Grand Prix qualifying in May. The question is at the heart of a row over team orders at Red Bull that erupted in Brazil last weekend. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "I...
‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons
For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
