WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's Chief Meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show from 'WAAY too Early' to the primetime 10:00 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
wbrc.com
Gifted Hoover siblings both receive Alabama award
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover brother and sister who are 2 years apart are celebrating winning the 2022 Outstanding Gifted Students award for the state of Alabama. This award is made to honor students who show excellence in leadership, intelligence, and making a difference in their community. These two...
alabamawx.com
Cool Days, Sub-Freezing Mornings Continue
COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. No records so far… Birmingham’s record low for November 18 is 20, set in 1959. Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny cool days and clear cold nights. Highs in the 50-54 degree range today and tomorrow, falling back into the upper 40s Sunday. Morning lows remain below freezing, generally in the 20s.
apr.org
Largest no-kill dog shelter opens in Alabama
Alabama is now the home of the biggest no-kill dog rescue facility in the nation. The new Big Dog Ranch Rescue Facility used to be a holding facility for racing Greyhounds. The 100-acre facility is predicted to be able to save 10,000 dogs per year once it’s fully remodeled. The three buildings are already full with a waitlist of over 300 dogs.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sunshine in Full Supply
Tons of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s late this morning, and many locations should reach the low 50s this afternoon across Alabama. Tonight, expect freezing temperatures with widespread 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will feature more clouds, and some light rain across South Alabama, but the northern half of the state will remain dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s. Sunday will be sunny and colder with highs falling back into the 40s.
alabamawx.com
Cool Days, Cold Nights Through The Weekend
DRY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: Dry weather will continue across Alabama through the weekend with sunny cool days and clear cold nights. Highs mostly in the 50-55 degree range, lows between 25 and 32. Colder spots over North Alabama will see low 20s. NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday through...
WAFF
Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sunny, but Still Cold
We continue to deal with cold and dry weather across Alabama today. Many spots were in the 20s this morning, and we will see that again tonight. Highs this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky are in the mid and upper 40s. Tomorrow will feature more sun than clouds, and we should see highs in the low 50s.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
alabamawx.com
Sunny Cool Days, Clear Cold Nights
TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the weekend will sunny cool days and clear cold nights. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 40s, followed by low 50s Friday through Sunday. We expect sub-freezing lows over most of the state every morning through Monday of next week… temperatures will drop generally in the 25-32 degree range daily. These values are 10-15 degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama.
Execution difficulty, infant mortality, oil-spill money: Down in Alabama
For the second time in just under a month, the state of Alabama has called off an execution. The rate of infant deaths in the state will again rank among the highest in the U.S. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved the last of its post-Deepwater Horizon oil...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
wvtm13.com
Flu impacting schools in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is hitting hard and early for many across the state of Alabama, especially schools here in central Alabama. From students to staff members, everyone caught the flu early this year. Right now, they're trying to keep those numbers down. Custodians are cleaning tables and...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
altoday.com
Documentary on Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians to premiere APT
A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians will premiere on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. Produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios, “The Forgotten Creeks” can also be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app starting November 17.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
