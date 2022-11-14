Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda join star-studded field for 2022 PNC Championship in Orlando

Photo: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The field for the 2022 PNC Championship keeps getting better and better.

Nelly Korda, who won the Pelican LPGA Championship and regained the No. 1 ranking on Sunday, and 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas highlight the second wave of commitments for the family hit-and-giggle event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Dec. 17-18. Korda will play with her father, former tennis champion Petr Korda, while Thomas will play with his father, Mike. Justin and Mike Thomas won the event in 2020.

“We absolutely loved our experience last year and are delighted to have been invited again this year. It was such a fun week for the whole family,” said Korda via a release. “It truly was special for my dad and me to compete inside the ropes together. We are definitely looking to improve on our 12th place finish last year and I can’t wait to share this amazing experience with him again.”

Also announced were David and Brayden Duval, Jim and Tanner Furyk, Padraig and Paddy Harrington and Matt and Carson Kuchar. Previously confirmed teams in the field include 2021 winners John Daly and John Daly II, Bernhard and Jason Langer, Jordan and Shawn Spieth, Annika Sorenstam and her son Will, Justin and Luke Leonard, as well as Nick and Greg Price.

The only player to compete in every edition of the PNC Championship, 82-year-old Lee Trevino will once again tee it up with his son, Daniel.

The field of 20 major and Players Championship winners and their family members will compete in a two-day, 36-hole scramble for a total purse of $1,085,000.

Past champions

1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.

2018 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2021 – John Daly and John Daly II