KDNK News Director Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including an update on Colorado's Third Congressional District between radical right-wing provocateur Lauren Boebert and Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch. Also, it’s America Recycles Week, and Glenwood Springs is planning major changes to its trash pickup. Find out what some ballot initiatives that passed on the Front Range might do to improve Colorado’s abysmal recycling rate. Meanwhile, Pitkin County wins an award for diverting the most recycling and compost in the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO