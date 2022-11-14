Read full article on original website
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
KDNK News Director Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including an update on Colorado's Third Congressional District between radical right-wing provocateur Lauren Boebert and Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch. Also, it’s America Recycles Week, and Glenwood Springs is planning major changes to its trash pickup. Find out what some ballot initiatives that passed on the Front Range might do to improve Colorado’s abysmal recycling rate. Meanwhile, Pitkin County wins an award for diverting the most recycling and compost in the state.
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
KDNK's Morgan Neely has Tuesday's news, including a look at how many Colorado Latinos voted in the midterms. And, Wyoming has the nation's largest intact sagebrush ecosystem ... not to mention record-high hay prices. Also, the Farm Collaborative outside Aspen has tons of local food queued up to help local families make nutritious holiday meals.
