Apple Insider
Apple will buy US-made chips from TSMC, confirms Tim Cook
Cook made the remarks at an "internal meeting" in Germany with Apple employees ranging from engineering to retail employees. And, the chip orders may expand to plants in Europe as well. "We've already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook calls education the great equalizer
Apple CEO Tim Cook was the guest of honor at the sixth-annual FIRST Inspire Gala to celebrate and comment on STEM education, plus raise funding to support the nonprofit's mission. Tim Cook was the guest of honor at FIRST's event on November 15, and at it, he was interviewed by...
Apple Insider
Apple TV hardware will never be more than a hobby, unless Apple changes direction
The Apple TV was Apple's "hobby" project that saw few hardware updates from its inception in 2006 to its reinvention in 2015. It was an exciting time as Apple finally declared Apple TV was no longer a hobby in 2014, then released the updated Apple TV in 2015. That fourth-generation...
Apple Insider
St. Louis Apple Store second to seek IAM union membership
IAM already represents Apple Towson Town Center employees in Maryland and seeks to make the St. Louis store its second unionized location. The union organization has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to represent the 82 St. Louis Apple Store employees. The decision to unionized comes after...
Apple Insider
Will Smith's Oscars slap didn't make Apple delay 'Emancipation,' says director
"Emancipation" director Antoine Fuqua contrasts "400 years of slavery" against star Will Smith's Oscars incident, and says Apple TV+ did not consider pushing back the film's release date. "Emancipation" by writer Bill Collage had been scheduled for a 2022 release, but it was presumed that Will Smith hitting Chris Rock...
Apple Insider
Apple's entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup has historically long wait times
Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro models are reaching extreme levels two months after launch, and the lower-end models aren't making up for demand. In a note to investors from UBS investment bank seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt found that wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models have increased once again. Using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, UBS says that wait times across most markets, including the US, have reached around 34 days.
Apple Insider
The best cases for the M2 iPad Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In October, Apple updated the iPad product line with a few new devices, includingiPad Pro models with an M2 chip. Here are the best cases to buy to protect the high-end device. The company...
Apple Insider
Foxconn pauses hiring spree over lack of quarantine space
Chinese Apple supplier Foxconn needs 100,000 new workers to get back to full capacity, but the four-day quarantine requirement has forced hiring to pause for now. After a Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn led to an exodus of employees, the company has begun hiring en-mass to get production back to normal. Lockdowns and other measures have created issues for the company, which in turn has affected shipping times for the iPhone 14.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn'tApple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas — and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get Thunderbolt connectivity
While the iPhone has been able to shoot 4K video for a while now, getting the giant files off requires a great deal of patience. That may all change if what Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting for the iPhone 15 pans out. In a series of Tweets on Wednesday night, the...
Apple Insider
Foxconn needs 100,000 more workers at its Zhengzhou iPhone plant
With workers fleeing conditions at the Zhengzhou iPhone plant, and new recruitment falling far behind needs, Chinese state media says Foxconn has only two-third of the workforce it needs. The number of employees at Foxconn rises and falls dramatically across the year as demand for iPhone production peeks in the...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ picked up then turned down rights to Trump book
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims thatApple TV+ had optioned Maggie Haberman's "Confidence Man" to turn into a series — but Apple has decided to not follow through on the deal. While the provenance of...
Apple Insider
VMware Fusion 13 adds Windows 11 virtualization for Apple Silicon Macs
Macs using VMware Fusion 13 can now run the ARM version of Windows 11 on Apple Silicon in a virtual machine that has support for OpenGL 4.3. VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase and can run on both Intel and Macs with Apple Silicon. It ships via a universal DMG, so deployment is simple.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 beta gets 'Rapid Security Response' update
There's not yet much known about the updates which is obviously a critical security fix of some sort. The update is very small, weighing in at less than 100 MB. There are some peculiar details about it. It is removable by the user. Additionally, it does not appear folded into new downloads of the iOS 16.2 beta 3 that was made available on Tuesday afternoon.
Apple Insider
Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's beautiful new redesignediCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID. The company previously tested the design on its beta website in October. When people log...
Apple Insider
iPhone not hit by Southeast Asia's collapsing smartphone market
In 2019, Apple was seeing competition in the Southeast Asia market from smartphones that were nearly always considerably cheaper than the iPhone. Today with economic pressures meaning the market dropped 10% in Q3 2022, however, Apple has continued to see a significant rise. According to Counterpoint Research, economic uncertainty across...
Apple Insider
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music
Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets of AirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and it features two performers dancing to "Puff" by Bhavi & Bizarrap. Together the pair bond...
Apple Insider
Apple says it's too late to get iPhone 14 Pro online before Christmas
Apple has shared "Order By" dates for online purchases to ensure arrival before Christmas for many of its products -- and some key deadlines have already passed. These are the latest dates to order holiday gifts with free shipping. In most cities, shoppers can get in-stock items from their local Apple Store as late as December 24 when choosing Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery.
Apple Insider
Colombia lifts ban on 5G iPhones and iPads after appeal
Apple can now sell the iPhone 14 in Colombia, and all its 5G devices, after an appeals court lifted a preliminary injunction over a patent dispute with Ericsson. Apple and Ericsson have a tumultuous history of agreeing deals and disputing arrangements, to the extent that a full trial will begin in June 2023. That's the expected date for a US trial, but the two companies have also been filing disputes internationally, including in Colombia.
Apple Insider
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 3-month Apple TV+ & Apple Music trials
Microsoft is offering members of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription extended trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Starting November 16, Ultimate members can claim a free three-month trial of either service -- or both -- on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. The offer is for Ultimate members who don't already have a subscription to Apple TV+ or Apple Music.
