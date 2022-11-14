Daily deals Nov. 14: 28% off MagSafe Battery Pack, $130 off 24-inch iMac, $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, more

Read full article on original website
The best cases for the M2 iPad Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In October, Apple updated the iPad product line with a few new devices, includingiPad Pro models with an M2 chip. Here are the best cases to buy to protect the high-end device. The company...
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television
When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn't Apple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas -- and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast. William Gallagher and Wesley Hilliard go in...
New Apple TV 4K gets fix for storage space bug
Apple has released tvOS 16.1.1, which fixes a bug that would prevent the 128GB Apple TV 4K from installing apps after 64GB was filled. The third-generation Apple TV 4K released in 2022 has a 128GB storage option for the first time. A bug within tvOS was causing some users to be able to access only 64GB of that internal storage before running into an error.
Apple says it's too late to get iPhone 14 Pro online before Christmas
Apple has shared "Order By" dates for online purchases to ensure arrival before Christmas for many of its products -- and some key deadlines have already passed. These are the latest dates to order holiday gifts with free shipping. In most cities, shoppers can get in-stock items from their local Apple Store as late as December 24 when choosing Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery.
Apple's entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup has historically long wait times
Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro models are reaching extreme levels two months after launch, and the lower-end models aren't making up for demand. In a note to investors from UBS investment bank seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt found that wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models have increased once again. Using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, UBS says that wait times across most markets, including the US, have reached around 34 days.
iOS 16.2 beta gets 'Rapid Security Response' update
There's not yet much known about the updates which is obviously a critical security fix of some sort. The update is very small, weighing in at less than 100 MB. There are some peculiar details about it. It is removable by the user. Additionally, it does not appear folded into new downloads of the iOS 16.2 beta 3 that was made available on Tuesday afternoon.
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets ofAirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and...
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get Thunderbolt connectivity
While the iPhone has been able to shoot 4K video for a while now, getting the giant files off requires a great deal of patience. That may all change if what Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting for the iPhone 15 pans out. In a series of Tweets on Wednesday night, the...
VMware Fusion 13 adds Windows 11 virtualization for Apple Silicon Macs
VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase and can run on both Intel and Macs with Apple Silicon. It ships via a universal DMG, so deployment is simple. It is possible to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon thanks to a new implementation of a virtual TPM. It is only the ARM version, but the Windows 11 ARM has a built-in emulator for win32 and x64 apps.
Flash deal: Apple's loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro drops to record low price for 24 hours
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Packed with upgrades, including a 32-core GPU, this M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is $424 off thanks to an earlyBlack Friday flash deal. The high-end retail spec (MK1A3LL/A) in Space Gray features Apple's top-of-the-line...
Daily deals Nov. 17: 8% off Apple Polishing Cloth, Xbox Elite Core controller for $100, $110 off Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thursday's best deals include $100 off an upgraded M2 MacBook Air, a Gryphon AX WiFi 6 Mesh Router for $250, Beats Solo 3 for $125, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Astropad Studio, Luna update adds iPad Pro Hover support, more gestures
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Astropad is updating both its Astropad Studio and Luna Display to add support for the M2iPad Pro models, including the new Hover Mode for the Apple Pencil. Wednesday's update of the Astropad Studio app...
Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles
Apple's beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID. The company previously tested the design on its beta website in October. When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud...
Daily deals Nov. 16: AirPods Pro for $135, up to $100 off M2 iPad Pro, Xbox Series S for $250, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wednesday's best deals include $50 off Apple Watch Series 8, 10.9-inch iPad for $399, 50% off a Sam's Club membership, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on...
Apple TV hardware will never be more than a hobby, unless Apple changes direction
The Apple TV was Apple's "hobby" project that saw few hardware updates from its inception in 2006 to its reinvention in 2015. It was an exciting time as Apple finally declared Apple TV was no longer a hobby in 2014, then released the updated Apple TV in 2015. That fourth-generation...
Amazon launches early Black Friday deals on iPads, AirPods & Beats, prices as low as $89
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — EarlyBlack Friday deals on 2022 Apple AirPods Pro and M2 iPad Pros are live at Amazon, along with special savings on 9th Gen iPads and Beats. The latest round of Apple price cuts at...
Apple's Black Friday promo is here, but there are far better deals
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has unveiled its2022 Black Friday deals, and as always they are paltry gift cards that only apply to subsequent purchases. Here's what's on offer, and where you can get actual and better discounts instead.
Colombia lifts ban on 5G iPhones and iPads after appeal
Apple can now sell the iPhone 14 in Colombia, and all its 5G devices, after an appeals court lifted a preliminary injunction over a patent dispute with Ericsson. Apple and Ericsson have a tumultuous history of agreeing deals and disputing arrangements, to the extent that a full trial will begin in June 2023. That's the expected date for a US trial, but the two companies have also been filing disputes internationally, including in Colombia.
Adorama knocks up to 68% off electronics during Black Friday Now Sale
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Adorama has launchedBlack Friday pricing on a variety of monitors, soundbars, gaming consoles and more, with discounts of up to 68% off. Adorama Black Friday Now Sale — Adorama's Black Friday Price Now salegives...
iPhone not hit by Southeast Asia's collapsing smartphone market
In 2019, Apple was seeing competition in the Southeast Asia market from smartphones that were nearly always considerably cheaper than the iPhone. Today with economic pressures meaning the market dropped 10% in Q3 2022, however, Apple has continued to see a significant rise. According to Counterpoint Research, economic uncertainty across...
