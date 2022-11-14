The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kanye West Says You Can’t Control Him

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.



Barack & Michelle Obama’s Daughters Are All Grown Up

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, sat down with Robin Roberts last night to discuss her new book, The Light We Carry. She told Robin that Malia and Sasha now live together in Los Angeles and that she enjoys seeing them ‘adulting’. Michelle Obama’s new book, The Light We Carry drops tomorrow, Tuesday November 15th.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSet9nfkh2k



Dave Chappelle Eloquently Describes Hershell Walker

Comedian Dave Chappelle returned to Saturday Night Live this past weekend to host. He had this to say about former NFL player Hershell Walker who is running to be a United States Senator for the state of Georgia. The run-off election in Georgia is on December 6 th PLEASE call your friends and relatives in Georgia and get them to the polls on December 6 th

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m-gO0HSCYk



Kanye West Says You Can’t Control Him

Kanye had words for Jay-Z, Beyonce, Minister Farrakhan and more.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U9RwgtBWmw

Minister Farrakhan Doesn’t Quite Believe Kanye

In case you are wondering what comments from Minister Farrakhan Kanye was referring to, here there are . Kanye, I don’t know if this is the fight you really want but ok.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CkyrXD6On3O/



