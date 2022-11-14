A Quick Q&A about Boulevard Brewing’s barrel-aging program (one of the biggest in the nation)

Read full article on original website
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District
Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015
Grand Avenue Garage prior demolition.Rosin Preservation site. On February 3, 2015, the Grand Avenue Garage which was constructed in 1921-1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890
Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922
Laugh-O-Gram studios in August 2010.Iknowthegoods at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The McConahay Building (also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films and Carroll Building) was built in 1922. The address was 1121-1131 East 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The well-known Kansas City architect was Nelle E. Peters. The architectural design of the building is Tapestry Brick Commercial style. You could say this is where Walt Disney achieved the beginning of his cartoon history.
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed
Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
