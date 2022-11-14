ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obxtoday.com

Sara Elizabeth Melson

Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
POWELLS POINT, NC
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
obxtoday.com

Frank M. Crank, Sr.

Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
SOUTH MILLS, NC
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Bettye Lou Murphy

Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Williamsburg VA

One of the best cities to unravel the mysteries of America’s colonial history, Williamsburg is a dedicatedly preserved treasure trove of 18th-Century heritage and memorabilia. Walking the streets of this vibrant city is a visual feast of art, architecture and history. History buffs have much to rejoice about, and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
FraminghamSOURCE

Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia

FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy