Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
obxtoday.com
Sara Elizabeth Melson
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
obxtoday.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr.
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
obxtoday.com
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)
Next year, Norfolk is going to have a lot more to offer cruise travelers thanks to Carnival Cruise Line’s expansion plans. In May, Carnival Magic started sailing seasonally. With the ability to accommodate up to 4,724 travelers, it became the largest ship to embark guests from the port in Norfolk.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Williamsburg VA
One of the best cities to unravel the mysteries of America’s colonial history, Williamsburg is a dedicatedly preserved treasure trove of 18th-Century heritage and memorabilia. Walking the streets of this vibrant city is a visual feast of art, architecture and history. History buffs have much to rejoice about, and...
Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia
FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Comments / 0