Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
Here’s the Arizona economic development forecast for 2023
As 2022 winds down, the Arizona economic development sector has much to celebrate in the way of wins. According to the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the state ranked No. 3 for economic outlook — a 10-spot jump from No. 13 the prior year. With manufacturing and semiconductor development scores such as Kohler, KORE Power, Lucid, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (to name a few) as well as tremendous traction in autonomous vehicle manufacturing, and dottings of retail and hospitality activity across multiple areas of the Valley, it’s no wonder the state’s economy largely flourished in 2022.
Metro Phoenix housing inventory jumps 136.6%
While the real estate market enters a new phase from the highs seen earlier this year, Phoenix REALTORS reports that sellers continue to reap 100.4% of their asking price year-to-date in 2022, while median sales prices continue to be up 5.9% from last year, and housing inventory jumped 136.6%, according to newly released October 2022 data.
1st-of-its-kind Arizona Hospitality Academy coming to Phoenix
The Arizona Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) and Phoenix-based Thunderbird Legacy Development announced today the joint creation of the Arizona Hospitality Academy (AHA), the first-of-its-kind vocational training program in the state. As a new division within the Arizona OIC, the AHA is set to open in March 2023 and will offer...
3 Valley cities among Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power
The housing market keeps getting tougher for buyers. With the average mortgage rate nearing 7% and home prices still in the stratosphere, homebuyers are losing purchasing power. But more than that, they are also losing living space. And three Metro Phoenix cities are among the Top 10 for biggest loss in home purchasing power.
W.I.S.E. Scholarship Program expands into Arizona
Michael Steele is the president, CEO and director of The Steele Family Foundation. He and his wife, Stacey Steele, who is the director of communications for the foundation, live in Scottsdale for part of the year and call Canada home for the remainder of the year. Together, they travel extensively in support of the foundation’s philanthropic endeavors. The W.I.S.E. Scholarship Program is one of those endeavors and it has recently expanded into Arizona.
4 tips to improve fundraising efforts for Arizona nonprofits
Arizona is a caring state and no one represents the kind nature of the community better than our nonprofits. The philanthropic community in Arizona is essential to helping those in need and dealing with a variety of different causes. Nonprofits do a lot of good work, but they can’t do that work if they lack adequate funding. Fundraising is the lifeblood of any nonprofit. They cannot maintain programs or mobilize in the community without the funding to do so. Fundraising is essential which is why it is important that nonprofits conduct effective and efficient fundraisers. The more money your organization raises the more resources you have to help the community. Here are a few tips to help Arizona nonprofits improve fundraising efforts and conduct the best fundraisers.
Home prices plateau as high mortgage rates chill market
Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow market report. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy. In Metro Phoenix, the October Zillow Home Value Index was $449,590, a 6.4% year-over-year increase. The average monthly mortgage cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,418, a 70.7% year-over-year increase.
Outdoor safety tips for National Camping Day
As the weather starts to cool, Arizonans emerge to go on adventures in the great outdoors, free from the triple digit temperatures. With National Camping Day approaching, camping is a great family activity for individuals, couples and friends of family and there are several ways to experience camping from RV’s to trailers to tents.
