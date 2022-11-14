Read full article on original website
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/17/2022
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the...
Why Rivian Shares Dropped Below $30 Friday
Rivian has enough capital to take it through 2025, but it seems GM will have plenty of money for its growth investments by that time.
Business Highlights: FTX mess, drop in mortgage rates
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.
Masayoshi Son now owes SoftBank $4.7 billion on side deals
Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $4.7 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, after mounting losses in the company's tech portfolio wiped out the value of his interest in the second Vision Fund. Over the years, the...
An iconic brand pulls its new CEO off the Glass Cliff
Women currently run 46 Fortune 500 companies - a mere 9% of the biggest corporate enterprises in the U.S. by revenue. That also happens to be a record, even if it is a depressing one. When you're talking numbers this small, every single arrival and departure matters. So when news...
Carvana holders gird for worst with credit risk, losses mounting
It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana's potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. The company said on Friday it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to cope. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
Volkswagen delays key EV project as Tesla challenge stumbles
Volkswagen's ambitious push to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric-vehicle leader is running into trouble. Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume plans to push back the key Trinity battery car project from 2026 toward the end of the decade because new software won't be ready in time, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company may also scrap plans for a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) EV factory in Germany, the person said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.
Knot urges 'resolute' ECB action on inflation to curb demand
The European Central Bank must raise interest rates to a level that constrains the economy to ensure record inflation doesn't persist, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot. "Our response needs to be resolute, implying that monetary policy needs to enter restrictive territory to dampen demand," Knot said Friday in...
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Want 4% on Your Savings? 5 Key Numbers to Know About CDs
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Certificates of deposit are in the financial spotlight this year. The best CD rates are higher than 4% annual percentage yield even for one-year terms, which is worlds better than they were years and even months ago. “If there has been any silver...
Should I Shop for Savings Accounts That Earn 3% APY?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. After recent rate increases made by the Federal Reserve, some savings accounts are paying more than 3% annual percentage yield, or APY. This rate is among the highest you can find for a savings account right now, and it's worth shopping around for one.
Biden trade chief meets with Chinese counterpart for first time
President Joe Biden's trade chief held her first in-person meeting with her Chinese counterpart on Friday, the latest sign of easing tensions between the top two economies. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on the sidelines of a summit in Asia, her office said in a statement. They discussed bilateral trade and emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the two countries, according to the statement. The meeting occurred at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation minister's meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.
Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
Evogene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. The agricultural company posted revenue of $466,000 in the period. _____. This story was generated...
U.S. existing-home sales fall for a record ninth straight month
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for a record ninth straight month in October as a steep climb in mortgage rates continues to pummel the housing market. Contract closings decreased 5.9% to an annualized pace of 4.43 million last month, the slowest since May 2020, according to data from the National Association of Realtors on Friday. Sales declined in all four regions, and nationwide, the pace of purchases was in line with the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell...
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
