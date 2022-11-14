ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riggins, ID

q13fox.com

Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing

MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once. The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin The post Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

One Suspect Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Lewiston, Police Seeking Arrest Warrant for Another

LEWISTON - One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department on the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, police are also in the process of obtaining warrants for a second suspect, and are following leads in an attempt to identify a third.
LEWISTON, ID
californiaexaminer.net

University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths

With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman

Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Police Need Your Help

Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
LEWISTON, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Stranded Motorists Rescued After Becoming Stuck in Snow on the 500 Road in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 12, at around 5:40 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call from a stranded motorist that stated they were stuck in the snow in a ditch. The caller was unsure of her exact location, but was able to get Dispatch her coordinates, which Dispatch determined was about 1⁄2 a mile from the Canyon Junction on the 500 Road.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
