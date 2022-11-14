Police: Driver in custody after he threw items at cars, forced vehicles off highway and led officers on high-speed chase

Read full article on original website
Reckless Driver Arrested After Pursuit on Southern Idaho Interstate
GLENN'S FERRY - Just before 11 a.m. on the morning of November 12th, Idaho State Police troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 122 in Elmore County near Glenn's Ferry. Numerous witnesses reported a gray Toyota Rav4 driving recklessly, forcing other vehicles off the road, and the driver throwing items at other cars.
Deputies Successfully Locate, Rescue Boise Man Who Snowshoed into Idaho County Backcountry Before Becoming Stuck
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, around 5:20 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received an SOS from a Garmin Inreach device belonging to Jonathan Conti, a videographer/Youtuber, from Boise, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the provided location by the Garmin Inreach device was just north of...
Arbiter Online
Former treasurer for PIKE fraternity at Boise State University charged with grand theft
On Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m., a former treasurer for Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Garrett Brinker, was charged after turning himself in to authorities. Jackson Berg, current Boise State PIKE vice president and senior political science major, had Brinker as his mentor back in 2020. According to Berg, PIKE was...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
kmvt
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has died following an industrial accident Monday morning. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the incident occurred at The Rock Yard, a landscaping supply store in Filer. 31-year-old Brett Dayley died at the scene after a load of supplies...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 8
An Ada County teenager has been reported missing. Her profile is featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Serenity Raven Forest-Monter? Monter, 17, hasn't had contact with family since November 8, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. There are currently more than 40 active missing juvenile cases in the state that are featured by the IMPC.
Post Register
Judge denies request to sever Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's cases
BOISE, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Nate Eaton of East Idaho News is reporting in a Facebook post that Judge Boyce denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his case from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. A date for the trial has not been set, it will...
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian reopens tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, on 2012 N Eagle Rd, is reopening tomorrow after closing for a remodel. According to the location's voicemail message, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
kmvt
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
cityofnampa.us
City of Nampa Reminds Customers About Deadline for New Utility Billing Website
In September, the City of Nampa announced we will officially switch to a new utility billing website for our customers on November 21, 2022 and this date is quickly approaching. The existing utility payment system used is being phased out and an update is needed. Unfortunately, we are unable to...
