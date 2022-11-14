Read full article on original website
Welcome to Chippendales (Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, trailer, release date
Every dream has a dark side. The series follows the life and career of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales. Startattle.com – Welcome to Chippendales | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: November 22, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee...
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 7) “Survival of the Fittest”, trailer, release date
When a Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon, the NCIS must track down the person responsible for unleashing it. Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS.
East New York (Season 1 Episode 8) trailer, release date
Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS.
The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 6) trailer, release date
After a teen girl dies from f—–yl-laced pills, a vigilante goes on a k—-ng spree and McCall becomes a suspect. Startattle.com – The Equalizer | CBS. The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 6) trailer, release date. The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 6. The Equalizer is an American...
The White Lotus (Season 2 Episode 4) HBO, “In the Sandbox”, trailer, release date
Follow the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Startattle.com – The White Lotus | HBO.
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 8) “Turkey Trot”, trailer, release date
After an unknown sh—er causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Turkey Trot”...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 6) Paramount+, “Checkmate”, trailer, release date
When a cop on the verge of shutting down a major operation is ab—-ed, Hondo and the squad race to save one of their own before it’s too late. Also, Luca grows concerned about sudden changes in Hicks’ behavior. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+...
A Hollywood Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
A successful Christmas movie director begins living her own Christmas movie when a handsome network exec shows up threatening to halt production on her latest film. Startattle.com – A Hollywood Christmas 2022. Starring : Jessika Van / Josh Swickard. Genre : Comedy / Family. Country : United States. Language...
The Holiday Stocking (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to reunite his sisters in 12 days using a family Christmas tradition. Startattle.com – The Holiday Stocking 2022. The Holiday Stocking is a Hallmark original movie directed by producer and director Roger M. Bobb, from a teleplay written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. Bobb has directed episodes of House of Payne, Meet the Browns, The Battle, The Rickey Smiley Show, Mann and Wife, and Last Call. He produced the acclaimed 2010 drama For Colored Girls, as well as directed and produced the television movies Cooking Up Christmas, Holiday Heist, Friend Request, Raising Izzie, In the Meantime, Girlfriends Getaway, and Girlfriends Getaway 2.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek
Just in time for 2023 Valentine’s Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster “Magic Mike” film franchise, the musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Startattle.com – Magic Mike’s Last Dance 2023. Starring : Channing Tatum / Salma Hayek. Genre : Comedy...
Renegades (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Lee Majors, Danny Trejo
When a retired Green Beret soldier is m—-red by an international g— in London, four of his veteran SAS comrades set out to avenge him, dispensing their own brand of justice on the streets of London. Startattle.com – Renegades 2022. Starring : Lee Majors / Danny Trejo.
