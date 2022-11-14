ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Welcome to Chippendales (Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, trailer, release date

Every dream has a dark side. The series follows the life and career of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales. Startattle.com – Welcome to Chippendales | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: November 22, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee...
East New York (Season 1 Episode 8) trailer, release date

Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS.
The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 6) trailer, release date

After a teen girl dies from f—–yl-laced pills, a vigilante goes on a k—-ng spree and McCall becomes a suspect. Startattle.com – The Equalizer | CBS. The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 6) trailer, release date. The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 6. The Equalizer is an American...
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 8) “Turkey Trot”, trailer, release date

After an unknown sh—er causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Turkey Trot”...
A Hollywood Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date

A successful Christmas movie director begins living her own Christmas movie when a handsome network exec shows up threatening to halt production on her latest film. Startattle.com – A Hollywood Christmas 2022. Starring : Jessika Van / Josh Swickard. Genre : Comedy / Family. Country : United States. Language...
The Holiday Stocking (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to reunite his sisters in 12 days using a family Christmas tradition. Startattle.com – The Holiday Stocking 2022. The Holiday Stocking is a Hallmark original movie directed by producer and director Roger M. Bobb, from a teleplay written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. Bobb has directed episodes of House of Payne, Meet the Browns, The Battle, The Rickey Smiley Show, Mann and Wife, and Last Call. He produced the acclaimed 2010 drama For Colored Girls, as well as directed and produced the television movies Cooking Up Christmas, Holiday Heist, Friend Request, Raising Izzie, In the Meantime, Girlfriends Getaway, and Girlfriends Getaway 2.
Renegades (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Lee Majors, Danny Trejo

When a retired Green Beret soldier is m—-red by an international g— in London, four of his veteran SAS comrades set out to avenge him, dispensing their own brand of justice on the streets of London. Startattle.com – Renegades 2022. Starring : Lee Majors / Danny Trejo.

