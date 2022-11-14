RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to reunite his sisters in 12 days using a family Christmas tradition. Startattle.com – The Holiday Stocking 2022. The Holiday Stocking is a Hallmark original movie directed by producer and director Roger M. Bobb, from a teleplay written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. Bobb has directed episodes of House of Payne, Meet the Browns, The Battle, The Rickey Smiley Show, Mann and Wife, and Last Call. He produced the acclaimed 2010 drama For Colored Girls, as well as directed and produced the television movies Cooking Up Christmas, Holiday Heist, Friend Request, Raising Izzie, In the Meantime, Girlfriends Getaway, and Girlfriends Getaway 2.

