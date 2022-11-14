James Lewellen resigns as town administrator in Collierville

With Molly Mehner beginning her duties as Collierville town administrator, her predecessor resigned Monday morning.

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, James Lewellen stepped down from the position he’s held the past 27 years marking the end of an era in the suburb. He submitted a letter to Mayor Stan Joyner.

“This letter is to serve as official documentation for the transfer of responsibility for the position of town administrator,” Lewellen wrote in a letter dated Sunday, Nov. 13. “I herby officially resign my position as town administrator effective Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. to allow the transition of authority to Molly Mehner.”

However, he isn’t going anywhere quite yet. The letter was more of a formality as Mehner now holds the top unelected position in the suburb.

Lewellen plans to work for the town in an advisory capacity until the end of the year, helping Mehner adjust to her new role. It’s been a point of discussion among the board. Aldermen wanted to ensure Lewellen could help the next town administrator understand Collierville.

Since Mehner’s appointment, Lewellen has often expressed relief in the board’s selection, confident that she will effectively run the suburb’s day-to-day operations. Mehner was one of two finalists interviewed in September and formally appointed in October.

She comes to Collierville from Cape Girardeau, Missouri where she served in assistant administrator roles. Prior to that, she spent time in planning roles in Illinois and Arizona.

A letter from James Lewellen allows the transfer of authority to Molly Mehner. ( Click the magnifying glass to open the PDF viewer )