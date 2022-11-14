ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

James Lewellen resigns as town administrator in Collierville

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hAdr_0jAFvEGu00

With Molly Mehner beginning her duties as Collierville town administrator, her predecessor resigned Monday morning.

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, James Lewellen stepped down from the position he’s held the past 27 years marking the end of an era in the suburb. He submitted a letter to Mayor Stan Joyner.

“This letter is to serve as official documentation for the transfer of responsibility for the position of town administrator,” Lewellen wrote in a letter dated Sunday, Nov. 13. “I herby officially resign my position as town administrator effective Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. to allow the transition of authority to Molly Mehner.”

However, he isn’t going anywhere quite yet. The letter was more of a formality as Mehner now holds the top unelected position in the suburb.

Lewellen plans to work for the town in an advisory capacity until the end of the year, helping Mehner adjust to her new role. It’s been a point of discussion among the board. Aldermen wanted to ensure Lewellen could help the next town administrator understand Collierville.

Since Mehner’s appointment, Lewellen has often expressed relief in the board’s selection, confident that she will effectively run the suburb’s day-to-day operations. Mehner was one of two finalists interviewed in September and formally appointed in October.

She comes to Collierville from Cape Girardeau, Missouri where she served in assistant administrator roles. Prior to that, she spent time in planning roles in Illinois and Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DoDM_0jAFvEGu00

A letter from James Lewellen allows the transfer of authority to Molly Mehner. ( Click the magnifying glass to open the PDF viewer )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Gunasekara announces run for PSC Commissioner

A Republican has stepped forward and has announced a run for Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat, is expected to make a run for re-election in 2023 but has not officially announced a candidacy. Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford has started a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday

As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
MILLINGTON, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis school board lays out timeline for superintendent search

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board wouldn’t select the next leader of Tennessee’s largest school district until July — a month before the 2023-24 school year begins — under a proposed superintendent search timeline.The timeline, presented to the MSCS board during committee meetings Monday afternoon, calls for the board to spend several months gathering community feedback through four public input sessions, a student input session, and a survey of stakeholders including parents,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
MARKED TREE, AR
lakelandcurrents.com

Memphis-Arlington Park Revisions Expected

The history and difficulties of the piece of land where the Memphis-Arlington park is located has been as nuanced as the New Canada Road project. Both have taken years of design and research to make it a reality but there’s still much more work to be done. Part of...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch

Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
shelby-news.com

Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee

Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing. The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive. The development will...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 8-14

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Larose Elementary – 89Memphis, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy