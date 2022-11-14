"These Icons Really Become Disappointments": 10 Spicy Feuds And Heartwarming Friendships Between Older Musicians And Younger Stars

Related
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
16 Memes About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating
"If you're in line to date Pete Davidson, STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."
Zoë Kravitz Shared The Story Behind Those Viral Paparazzi Photos With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first linked in early 2021.
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
I Got My Lips Professionally Tattooed To Add A Subtle Color And I'm So Mad I Didn't Do This Sooner
Yep — I got a permanent tattoo on my face, and I have no regrets.
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Story Of Whoopi Goldberg Fighting For A Crew's Equal Pay — It's That Good
Angela Bassett said that "she came in – Hurricane Whoop – and she was just like, 'I will go right in here, and they are going to be paid fairly!'"
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Here's How Paris Hilton Reacted To Her Mom's Comments About Her Pregnancy Struggles
Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton recently said that Paris was "trying and trying" to get pregnant.
21 Child Actors Who Were Incredible In Their Breakthrough Roles
They may be eight-years-old, but they're acting circles around the adults.
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And IDK Who’s Cuter, Him Or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
I Used AI Technology On The Kardashians To See What They'll Look Like MUCH Older, And It's Scary
If you've ever wanted to see Kylie Jenner in her 80s, well, here you go...
People Are Sharing "Trashy" Movies They Believe Are Pure Works Of Art, And Honestly, They're Not Wrong
I will never understand why White Chicks has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Breaks Down The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman And Working In The MCU
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, I'm here because of Chad."
