FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Kenny discovers one-of-a-kind gifts at The Christmas Connection
The Christmas Connection at Cleveland's I-X Center is a winter wonderland for holiday shoppers and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton checks out some of the creative shops. https://www.clevelandchristmasconnection.com/
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Holiday Cheese Boards
The perfect cheeseboards for Thanksgiving! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
How Castle Noel transformed Medina into one of Ohio’s top holiday destinations
MEDINA, Ohio – More than a decade ago, Mark Klaus started scouting locations for what he promised would become the largest year-round indoor Christmas attraction in the country. He considered communities from to Utah to New York, including the well-established tourist towns of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
Halloween decorations put haunted twist on Thanksgiving at Parma home
PARMA, Ohio — What happens when Halloween decorations collide with the Thanksgiving season?. There’s a house in Northeast Ohio that’s putting its own haunted Halloween twist on Thanksgiving this year. Just take a drive down the 8000 block of Dorothy Avenue in Parma and you’ll find a...
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Kenny’s found lots of holiday spirit at Tower City Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City Center wants to be your holiday headquarters and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out all of the festive offerings happening at the downtown destination. Click here to learn more about holiday shopping and events at Tower City Center.
Jurassic Quest roars into town Thanksgiving weekend
The dinosaurs are coming to Cleveland Thanksgiving weekend and an adorable little dinosaur paid a quick visit to the Fox 8 studio to let us know what the event is all about. Jurassic Quest is at the I-X Center Friday through Sunday November 25-27. https://www.jurassicquest.com/
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Fox 8 Jukebox: One World Tribe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One World Tribe is billed as ‘North America’s premier World Music Group’ and the band traveled from Erie, PA to perform in the Fox 8 studio. One World Tribe has a Cleveland show at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday November 23rd at 7pm. Click here for more information.
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
Italian Twist On Thanksgiving
An Italian twist on Thanksgiving dinner! Giovanni’s is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood.
Salty Mary's Oyster Bar in Westlake is a Seafood Snacker's Delight
The owners bring decades of restaurant experience to their growing roster of eateries
Winter Wonderland
Holiday transformation at the Cleveland Public Library! Enjoy WinterLand starting November 26th.
Free meet-and-greet with 'A Christmas Story' cast at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. There has been a blizzard of buzz swirling around A Christmas Story as the iconic house in Cleveland went up for sale Monday just days before the hotly anticipated sequel premiers on HBO Max.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
