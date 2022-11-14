ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday Cheese Boards

The perfect cheeseboards for Thanksgiving! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
ASHLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s found lots of holiday spirit at Tower City Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City Center wants to be your holiday headquarters and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out all of the festive offerings happening at the downtown destination. Click here to learn more about holiday shopping and events at Tower City Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Jurassic Quest roars into town Thanksgiving weekend

The dinosaurs are coming to Cleveland Thanksgiving weekend and an adorable little dinosaur paid a quick visit to the Fox 8 studio to let us know what the event is all about. Jurassic Quest is at the I-X Center Friday through Sunday November 25-27. https://www.jurassicquest.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: One World Tribe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One World Tribe is billed as ‘North America’s premier World Music Group’ and the band traveled from Erie, PA to perform in the Fox 8 studio. One World Tribe has a Cleveland show at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday November 23rd at 7pm. Click here for more information.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Wonderland

Holiday transformation at the Cleveland Public Library! Enjoy WinterLand starting November 26th.
CLEVELAND, OH

