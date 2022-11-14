Read full article on original website
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Google Investor Thinks Google Should Be More Like Twitter
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, was told it needs to make aggressive cost-cutting moves after receiving a letter from activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management. The London-based hedge fund, TCI, is owned by billionaire Christopher Hohn who wrote a letter to Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday urging the company to make swift decisions to reduce its financial output.
Musk Said He Plans to Reduce His Time at Twitter as He Defends His $56 Billion Tesla Payment Deal
Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Neuralink, and now Twitter, is a very busy man, or so he claims. He’s so busy, it’s hard to believe he can actually keep on top of everything going on at every one of his companies. That time management question is key to a current lawsuit that argues Musk doesn’t deserve the near $56 billion payment package Tesla handed him on a golden platter years ago, especially since he’s hardly spending time at the electric automaker lately.
Twitter fate in doubt as employees defy Musk ultimatum
The future of Twitter seemed to hang in the balance Friday after its offices were locked down and key employees announced their departures in defiance of an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk. In the ultimatum sent Wednesday, Musk had asked staff to follow a link to affirm their commitment to "the new Twitter" by 5:00 pm New York time (2200 GMT) on Thursday.
Elon's ‘Hardcore Twitter’ Plan Backfires With Resignations
Twitter employees are abandoning Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and self-described ‘chief twit,’ in droves after his messy first few weeks at the blue bird app. Earlier this week, Musk presented his new employees with an ultimatum: commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter, which involved “working long hours at high intensity” and delivering only “exceptional” performance, or leave with three months of severance pay. The billionaire gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide, and received a rude awakening when a significant number of employees did, in fact, choose to leave. He had already laid off half of them, after all.
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Forget the Metaverse, Zuck Says WhatsApp Could Be the Real Money Machine
Mark Zuckerberg wants his staff to know he hasn’t forgotten how to make money. The CEO, who’s spent most of the past 12 months burning billions of dollars to transform his empire into a metaverse company in the coming years, slightly reversed course this week and said WhatsApp, not avatar land, would likely drive sales growth in the coming years. The comments made to Meta employees during a company-wide meeting first reported by Reuters, come weeks after a round of mass layoffs impacting 11,000 employees at the company rattled workers and investors alike.
Democrats' Trust and Favorability in Twitter Plummets Following Musk Take Over
The numbers are in and Disruptor in Chief Elon Musk is definitely having an impact on Twitter, but probably not the type he’d hoped for. Newly released brand favorability and trust data from Morning Consult shows a massive backlash, particularly among Democrats, to Twitter in the weeks after the billionaire officially took over. That steep fall off in favorability and trust are likely driving some users, and advertisers, away from the site, which Musk assures you, isn’t actually a rapidly devolving hellscape.
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Meta Employees Were Reportedly Fired for Selling Account Information to Hackers
Meta reportedly fired more than a dozen security guards and other workers in the last year after internal investigations revealed they had been selling users’ information and login details to hackers. Some of those who received disciplinary actions were contractors who acquired information from users that were locked out or had trouble with their accounts.
Facebook to Fact-Checkers: Remember, Trump Is Off Limits Again
Meta’s own policies around fact-checking political candidates may be pigeonholing them into hosting a groundswell of new, immaculate Donald Trump-authored ravings. The former president officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday evening in front of a rowdy crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate. That single act of formally declaring his re-election bid triggers Meta policies preventing the company’s third party fact-checkers from intervening on politicians’ posts. And even though Trump himself remains banned on most major platforms, the fact-checking ban still applies to content crafted by him that’s then shared by others on the platform, according to a company wide memo obtained by CNN.
New DuckDuckGo Tool Brings Apple-Style Privacy to Android
DuckDuckGo released a new privacy tool for Android Wednesday that will help protect you from the companies harvesting personal data through your apps. The new App Tracking Protection feature, now available in beta in the DuckDuckGo for Android app, will let users take advantage of some of the privacy protections already enjoyed by iPhone users.
Right-Wing Flips Over Elon Musk Refusing to Reinstate Alex Jones
Elon Musk received blowback from right-wing activists on Friday after responding “no” to a user urging the new Twitter chief to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Almost immediately, right-wingers and members of the far-right called out Musk—who fashions himself a free-speech warrior. “Elon’s free speech claim quickly shown to be bullshit lol,” right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool responded. “Mask off moment,” Kingsley Cortes, a staffer at the conservative Twitter alternative social media site Gettr, added. Far-right YouTuber Tayler Hansen fumed, “How are you going to reinstate Kathie Griffin but not Alex Jones?” It didn’t end there. “Elon’s idea of free speech, inspired by Chairman Mao,” far-right shock jock Stew Peters commented on Telegram. Right-wing lawyer and YouTuber David Freiheit wrote: “Alex Jones is the litmus test, Elon Musk. Not just on the issue of freedom of speech, but on the issue of not bending the knee to political and judicial intimidation.” On Friday afternoon, Jones appearing on his InfoWars show, was preoccupied with conversations about “psyops” and didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Musk — for now — says no to a return for Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/s9NxoXP4oA— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Investing in These 2 Tech Stocks Now Could Be a Genius Move
Heeding Warren Buffett's advice to "be greedy when others are fearful" can transform the financial fortunes of patient long-term investors.
FBI claims that TikTok poses national security concerns
TikTok claims the Chinese government does not have access to U.S. data, but sources have found otherwise.
SpaceX Awarded $1.15 Billion Contract to Build NASA's Second Lunar Lander
NASA recently added a new Moon landing to its Artemis plans and it needs a specialized human landing system to carry it out. To virtually no one’s surprise, NASA chose SpaceX to develop this second lunar lander. NASA awarded SpaceX a contract modification known as Option B, which calls...
Junk Fees and Slow Speeds: Study of 22,000 Internet Bills Shows How Comcast, AT&T, and Others Hide the Cost of Broadband
If there’s one thing Americans seem to agree on, it’s that they don’t like their internet service providers. They have a lot of good reasons to be frustrated, according to a survey of US broadband service from Consumer Reports released Thursday. Consumer Reports collected and analyzed over...
Intel Says Their Deepfake Detector Has 96% Accuracy
Deepfake technology—where someone’s likeness is digitally placed over someone else’s—has some very spooky implications. Intel says that its new deepfake detection tech, called FakeCatcher, is able to clock a deepfake video 96% of the time. Intel announced that FakeCatcher can operate in real-time to detect deepfake...
Santa's Data: This Holiday's Tech Gifts Are Creepier Than Ever
It’s hard to believe, but 2022 is almost over, and that means it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. If gadgets are on your shopping list this year, you might want to consider that when you give a tech gift you’re also giving a present to the tech industry: mountains of your loved-ones’ personal data.
