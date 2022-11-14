Read full article on original website
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
A hearty and tasty meal, this Easy Chicken Tetrazzini uses simple ingredients to create a comforting, flavorful and a perfect family dinner!. If you are looking for a fantastic weeknight meal (that also makes for great leftovers) then look no further! This Easy Chicken Tetrazzini is exactly what you need. This is a family approved dinner and is one of my go-tos when I have leftover chicken. Plus, this comes together in no time and it will be one of those dishes that you will want add to your regular menu rotation!
Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.
I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
Sugar Cookie Dip
This Sugar Cookie Dip recipe requires only cream cheese, vanilla, almond extract, powdered sugar, Cool Whip, plus some colored sprinkles, and takes only 5 minutes to mix it all together. With a sweet and tangy cheesecake taste combined with the classic frosted sugar cookie flavor, this easy dessert dip pairs...
MINI PECAN PIES
Mini Pecan Pies are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table! These personal pecan pies are incredible & made easily with brown sugar, butter, corn syrup & pecans!. This mini pecan pie recipe has all the wonderful flavors of a traditional pecan pie, but in an individual size serving. These single serving pecan pies are great to make for holiday parties, every guest gets their own mini treat!
Chefs share quick tips for your Thanksgiving menu
In TODAY's United Sides of Thanksgiving, seven chefs share the Thanksgiving hacks they can’t live without. See the quick tips Ayesha Nurdjaja, Antoni Porowski, Stefano Secchi, Esther Choi, Alejandra Ramos, Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson recommend for any at-home chef!Nov. 17, 2022.
