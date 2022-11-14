ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

Verizon, Charter to join EMPOWER in providing broadband to Greensville County

By William Pitts Staff Writer
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
warrenrecord.com

Local entrepreneur builds hair salon business

“Being an entrepreneur is scary, but worth it. It’s definitely worth the risk.”. Those are the words of Warren County native Myranda Carroll, who operates Cut Express & Color Bar in the Wise community. She speaks from the experience of standing firm in her decision to open her own salon even through the times she wondered if she made the right decision.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces new President

SOUTH HILL – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville

On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
EMPORIA, VA
High School Football PRO

Gaston, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Columbus High School football team will have a game with Northampton County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy