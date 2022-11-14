Verizon, Charter to join EMPOWER in providing broadband to Greensville County

Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Planning Commission gives preliminary approval to solar project
Over the past few years, the Greensville County government has given the go-ahead for the construction of five solar projects. A sixth project, with the backing of Dominion Energy, is halfway to joining them. Last week at its monthly meeting, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the...
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
warrenrecord.com
Local entrepreneur builds hair salon business
“Being an entrepreneur is scary, but worth it. It’s definitely worth the risk.”. Those are the words of Warren County native Myranda Carroll, who operates Cut Express & Color Bar in the Wise community. She speaks from the experience of standing firm in her decision to open her own salon even through the times she wondered if she made the right decision.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces new President
SOUTH HILL – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
Report on Southside Speedway paints picture of deteriorated, dangerous track
A new report commissioned by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority paints a grim picture of the conditions at the shuttered Southside Speedway.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville
On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
Gaston, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Columbus High School football team will have a game with Northampton County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Dinwiddie, King and Queen, Caroline County during Friday storms
Two tornados touched down in Central Virginia in the midst of severe weather and numerous tornado warnings across the region on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor. Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
Crash on I-85 North causes 3-mile backup in Dinwiddie County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
cbs17
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Route 301 southbound lanes in Petersburg will close on Thursday for bridge repair
Drivers in Petersburg should prepare for delays and tours this week as the southbound lanes on Route 301 under I-95 will be closing on Thursday.
Virginia State Police investigate school bus crash in Dinwiddie, traffic impacted
Traffic on Butler Branch Road in Dinwiddie is being impacted after a minor crash involving a school bus early Thursday morning.
Comments / 1