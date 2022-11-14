ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland City Council Gives Brownfield Green Light to Housing Project

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 17, 2022) – A project aimed at addressing the affordable housing question in Holland has been given a final green light to go. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously approved a Brownfield Plan for land off of West 36th Street and Washington Avenue. This clears the way for Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Jubilee Ministries, to redevelop an eight-acre site for a new residential neighborhood. A legal technicality that had tabled the four million-dollar proposal before council last month was cleared, and the plan would cut by about a third the sale price of these residences.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown

GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud

If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI

