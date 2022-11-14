Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Section of narrower Terrace Street opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The first phase of the project to narrow Terrace Street in downtown is complete, and the new slimmer road now is open to motorists. The section of Terrace between Webster Avenue and Shoreline Drive closed in early September so that two lanes of the then four-lane divided boulevard could be removed.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
Grand Rapids amphitheater proposal remains on track
Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday reaffirmed their support of a planned $116 million amphitheater on the south side of downtown.
whtc.com
Holland City Council Gives Brownfield Green Light to Housing Project
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 17, 2022) – A project aimed at addressing the affordable housing question in Holland has been given a final green light to go. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously approved a Brownfield Plan for land off of West 36th Street and Washington Avenue. This clears the way for Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Jubilee Ministries, to redevelop an eight-acre site for a new residential neighborhood. A legal technicality that had tabled the four million-dollar proposal before council last month was cleared, and the plan would cut by about a third the sale price of these residences.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Family sells more land to expand Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township
Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township is growing with the help of the namesake's family.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
WOOD
Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud
If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
Detroit News
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
mibiz.com
567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course
ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
Plan to allow unique camping at Ottawa Sands park gets green light
After nearly a year, Apex Contractors has been picked to head the first phase of the Ottawa Sands project, turning a former sand mine into an overnight campground.
