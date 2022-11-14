HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 17, 2022) – A project aimed at addressing the affordable housing question in Holland has been given a final green light to go. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously approved a Brownfield Plan for land off of West 36th Street and Washington Avenue. This clears the way for Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Jubilee Ministries, to redevelop an eight-acre site for a new residential neighborhood. A legal technicality that had tabled the four million-dollar proposal before council last month was cleared, and the plan would cut by about a third the sale price of these residences.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO