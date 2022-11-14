Read full article on original website
Happy Birthday! Where You Can Get Your Freebies or Discounts in Midland/Odessa
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
Lone Star Liquor Now Open In Brand New Osaka Plaza in Midland! Tea 180 Coming!
There has been a lot happening at the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see a lot of new business in the past 2 years. Well, the newly constructed OSAKA Plaza is the latest shopping strip featuring 2 new businesses that are now open and one on the way.
Looking For A Holiday Party? Head To This Secret Spot In Downtown Midland
It's almost as if this were an old speakeasy except everyone is welcome. For the holiday season, Sip Haus converted their romantic, mysterious, onyx decor into a winter wonderland. From the holiday decor to the holiday-themed drinks you and your friends are guaranteed to have a great time. Reservations are...
Help Support ECISD & MISD With These Two Awesome Holiday Events!
'Tis the season to help out your neighbors, family and friends! Throughout the year and especially this time of year, we try to do what we can to help out our fellow man and I'm here to spread the word about what we can do to spread some holiday cheer! The ECISD Development Office has an annual holiday event coming up that we can help out with.
Ask Midland Odessa – His Parents Want Us To Sleep In Separate Rooms When We Visit Them For Thanksgiving!
Buzz Question - Me and my MAN have a house together. We are not married but been tougher for a grip. Well, for the first time we are going to visit AND STAY WITH HIS FAMILY for Thanksgiving. Well, he just informed me that they have asked us to sleep in separate rooms. WE HAVE A HOUSE TOGETHER! We ARE 40!! I just scratch my head. Is it just me?
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
Raising Cane’s Opening Date Is Set For It’s 3rd Location Here in Midland Odessa!
Get ready Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is set to open up their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. • NEW RAISING CANES LOCATION SET TO OPEN UP ON NOVEMBER 30TH!. The new location will be located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in...
Unbelievable, USGS Reports Four Aftershocks Minutes After Larger Earthquake
If you felt the big earthquake on Wednesday, did you happen to feel the four aftershocks that happened in the minutes following it?. If you lived around the area of Mentone, Pyote, and Pecos you probably did. The first earthquake was the 5.4 magnitude that happened around 3:32 pm 25...
Midland Native Featured in Marvel’s Exciting New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The new installment of Marvel's Black Panther series broke November records in its first weekend at the box office, and a graduate of Midland High is featured in the blockbuster film. According to NewsWest 9, if you were one of the millions of people who saw the new Black Panther...
Cedric Benson Statue at Astound Football Stadium in Midland on Hold
Cedric Benson helped lead the Midland Lee Rebels to three consecutive state championships back in the late 90s and early 2000s but the plan to put up a statue of the running back that still owns several football records for Legacy/Lee High School has been put on hold. According to...
