Charlotte, NC

multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a story that WBTV first reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute

Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC

