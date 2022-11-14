Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says transit can be about more than buses, trains
Voters approved three major bond packages from the city of Charlotte in last week’s midterm elections, and transportation projects will be some of the main beneficiaries. Of the $226 million in bonds, $146.2 million will go to transportation infrastructure. Mayor Vi Lyles joined Charlotte Talks Wednesday morning for her...
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
WBTV
Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service. Scarborough...
WBTV
City of Charlotte considers spending more money to lock in affordable housing developments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the fight for affordable housing is not a new issue in Charlotte, rising costs and a potential recession is making developers unable to build with the money they were initially allocated. Costs have jumped recently, and with a potential recession looming, many developers of already-approved...
WBTV
Report: Charlotte home prices significantly increased during pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s expensive to live in Charlotte, but people living in the area already knew that. Now, there’s more proof with facts from UNC Charlotte’s 68-page report on the “State of Housing in Charlotte Report.”. The fourth annual report shows the pandemic is...
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
Nonprofit prepares hundreds of turkeys for families who need Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLOTTE — One in five people in our community don’t know where they are getting their next meal, which is a sobering statistic from Loaves and Fishes. “This summer, we were seeing a need at all time high so we order nearly doubled the turkeys year over year,” said Tina Postel with Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays.
Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
WBTV
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a story that WBTV first reported...
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
WBTV
Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute
Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
