Columbus, OH

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio

While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store

Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
