Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels
Members compete during an open-play pickleball match. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter.
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio
While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
cityscenecolumbus.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us
The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
NBC4 Columbus
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats …. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
614now.com
The story of the local world-class amusement park you’ve probably never heard of
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. If you want to lose yourself in...
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
Comments / 0