Charlottesville, VA

footballscoop.com

Virginia cancels home game vs. Coastal Carolina

Virginia has opted not to play Saturday's home game with Coastal Carolina, the school announced Wednesday. The decision comes days after five students were shot on campus. Three Cavaliers football players were killed -- D’Sean Perry, Lavell Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler. Canceling the game means Virginia has played...
CONWAY, SC

