ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 40,000 Vehicles for Possible Huge Problem

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

These have been some tough times for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker has seen it shares fall largely due to concerns about CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Last week, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives removed the company from his "best ideas" list, citing what he called the "albatross" of Musk's Twitter takeover.

Tesla on Nov. 13 said it would assist Chinese police in investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reports said two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Reuters reported.

Musk is also contending with the possibility of a congressional investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWL3b_0jAFs1m500
Tesla

Tesla Has a Major Recall

And then there are the recalls.

The latest involves more than 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that could experience a loss of power steering, according to a recently released filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In October, Tesla rolled out a firmware release, which included updated calibration values for the electronic power assist steering system.

In rare cases on certain vehicles, the notice said, the updated calibration values may result in reduced or lost power steering assist due to external forces such as potholes or speed bumps.

"Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at lower speeds," the filing said, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla said it is not aware of any deaths or injuries related to this condition.

As of Nov. 1, Tesla said, 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed a new update that addresses the issue, and no further action is necessary from those owners.

Tesla Had Another Recall in October

The company said it had identified 314 vehicles with the problem.

In October, Tesla issued a recall for Model 3 vehicles due to a problem with the seat belts.

NHTSA said the recall affected 24,064 Model 3 vehicles built since 2017.

In September, the company recalled more than a million Model 3 cars because the automatic windows may exert excessive force while closing.

Tesla said it had not been made aware of any injuries but has said it will perform a software update on the Windows system to rectify the problem.

"The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction," NHTSA said in a filing dated Sept. 19.

To rectify the problem, the agency said Tesla would "perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system, free of charge."

Musk complained about the term "recall", tweeting that it is "outdated & inaccurate."

"This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries," the world's richest man said.

In early February the automaker recalled 817,000 vehicles because the seat belt warning might not work properly in some cases. Here, too, the problem was solved with an over-the-air software update.

Comments / 31

left is the only right way
4d ago

All car makers have had recalls some fatal some may be fatal. These companies MUST be held accountable. BuildThem right or get out of the auto industry. Those who are responsible must be treated as such with criminal consequences.

Reply(1)
12
Sherry Parr
3d ago

Don’t park in garage , unknown interactions that cause batteries to catch fire 🔥 , power stations huge problem , steering may go out — Now they want to use these ‘techniques’ for school buses. Watson , we have a problem ! 🙄

Reply(1)
4
buckfiden
4d ago

when I have car problems, the last thing I want to do is talk with some dude in India giving me computer tips

Reply(1)
7
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy