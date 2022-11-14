ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View From New Orleans on Steelers Win

By Michele Michaels
 4 days ago

Sports columnist Rod Walker from the leading New Orleans print news outlet nola.com spent most of his column space illustrating his assertion that even though both the Saints and Steelers have been struggling, the Steelers have clear direction at quarterback developing Kenny Pickett, where the Saints don't have a clear direction for the quarterback position for the future- they continue to play veteran Andy Dalton, who was brought in to backup Jameis Winston, but has been starting since week 4 when Winston went out with back and ankle injuries. The Saints have kept him in, even though Winston may be healthy enough to return as the starter.

Here's the New Orleans columnist talking various Saints woes from their point of view.

