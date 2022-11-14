Amazon is cutting jobs in its devices and services division, SVP Dave Limp said in an email to employees on Wednesday. “After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs,” Limp wrote. “One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.” Amazon will provide support for those affected by the cuts, and if somebody can’t find a new role internally, the company will provide a severance package with “a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support,” according to Limp.

2 DAYS AGO