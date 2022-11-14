Read full article on original website
The Verge
You can now self-assemble the Peloton Bike you bought on Amazon
Peloton is now offering customers the option to assemble their bikes on their own. There are a couple of caveats, though. The option is only available for folks who buy the original Peloton Bike on Amazon, and it doesn’t come with any discounts. We first heard rumors about self-assembly...
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
The Verge
Google’s new Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale for their lowest price to date
Whoa, Nellie! Early Black Friday deals from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have been with us for a minute, but today, it feels like things are really ramping up. The early deals that were first teased by Google are here, and that means there’s a lot of money to save on Pixel stuff.
The Verge
Android will prompt you to update apps if they’re crashing
Google is tweaking Android to offer a new prompt in the face of software crashes that reminds you to update your damn apps. “Update the app to fix crashes,” the prompt says, according to Esper’s senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman. “The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again.”
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
The Verge
Amazon confirms cuts to hardware and services teams
Amazon is cutting jobs in its devices and services division, SVP Dave Limp said in an email to employees on Wednesday. “After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs,” Limp wrote. “One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.” Amazon will provide support for those affected by the cuts, and if somebody can’t find a new role internally, the company will provide a severance package with “a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support,” according to Limp.
The Verge
WhatsApp’s Yellow Pages-style business directory launches in five countries
WhatsApp is officially launching a new business directory feature across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia. Meta says users will either be able to browse by business category (like travel or banking) or else search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service. Those signed up for WhatsApp’s Business Platform across all five countries will appear in the directory, while in Brazil, the directory will also be open to small businesses.
The Verge
Google Fi’s throwing in a free year of YouTube Premium for Unlimited Plus subscribers
If you’re subscribed to Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan, you can now enjoy an extra perk in addition to unlimited data: one year free of YouTube Premium. Starting today, new and existing members enrolled in Google Fi’s premium plan won’t have to pay the $119.99 annual fee for one year of the increasingly popular service, Patrick Seybold, Google’s global PR lead for Stadia, AR and Project Starline, told The Verge in an email.
The Verge
Unlock your phone to a new nature pic.
IOS 16 introduced a way to set a shuffling collection of photos as your lock screen, which can automatically change the picture you’re greeted with when you unlock your phone. It’ll even comb your library for images of pets, nature, people, and more — it’s all customizable.
The Verge
Elon Musk lays out options for remaining Twitter employees: click ‘yes’ or you’re done
In an email early Wednesday morning, billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk gave the remaining employees at the company an ultimatum. They can stay and sign on to a “hardcore” culture of “long hours at high intensity” or leave. Employees have until 5PM ET today to fill out an online form with their decision.
The Verge
Robot delivery startup Nuro is laying off 20 percent of its workers
Nuro, the autonomous delivery startup, is laying off 20 percent of its staff, or about 300 employees, the company said in an email to employees that was later published online. (TechCrunch was first with the news.) The company’s founders said it grew too rapidly in the past year thanks to...
The Verge
Xbox’s improved Discord experience is rolling out to everyone
Microsoft announced it’s starting to roll out the Xbox November update, which adds the ability to connect to Discord voice channels straight from your console, a new Captures app, and several other improvements. Before, if you wanted to join a voice channel on your Xbox, you’d have to use...
The Verge
PSA: sign up for our Verge Deals newsletter ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday bearing down on us, it’s as good a time as ever to subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter. Whether you’re a longtime reader of The Verge or a newcomer, you know that we love tech — but we’re also a bunch of penny-pinchers who especially love saving money on our fanciful gadgets whenever possible.
The Verge
Backbone’s excellent phone controller is now shipping for Android
The Backbone One mobile gaming controller is now shipping for Android. There isn’t much that’s different from the iOS version that launched in 2020; it’s $99.99, the Lightning ports have been swapped for USB-C ports, and it has a polished, feature-packed companion app that makes gaming on your phone feel like you’re using a console. Inserting your phone will allow you to play native Android games as well as cloud-based titles from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
The 9 best women's bathrobes we tested in 2022
A great robe fits well, feels comfortable, and lasts for years. These are the best women's bathrobes in 2022, from Parachute, L.L.Bean, and more.
Mizzou grad students are working on AI that detects deepfakes
Deepfake technology has been on the rise. Deepfakes are when AI takes someone’s likeness and generates a video of them — and it’s often very realistic. Bad actors can use this to make it look like people have done or said things that they haven’t.
The Verge
Hundreds of employees say no to being part of Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter
Hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees have resigned ahead of Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” cultural reset of the company, according to internal Slack messages seen by The Verge and employee tweets. The fresh purge of Twitter’s ranks comes after Musk recently fired dozens of employees who criticized...
The Verge
Apple makes iCloud.com look like an iPad’s homescreen
Apple has updated iCloud.com to make the site look and feel significantly more modern, adding widget-like tiles that show you information from photos, notes, mail, and more (via MacRumors). It’s a big change from the previous version of the site, which basically just showed a handful of icons that acted as links to web apps, and should be a welcome upgrade for anyone who has to regularly access their iCloud data from a browser rather than an app running on an iPhone or Mac.
The Verge
Google search now displays 360-degree views of sneakers when shopping
It’s now possible to use Google search for more than just Taylor Swift ticket queries: starting today in the US, the search engine will use augmented reality to help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the comfort of your home. The search giant is also making its AR beauty feature more inclusive and easier to use.
