Bustle
Can Improving Your Gut Health Minimize Menopause Symptoms? Better Body Co. Says Yes
Mentioning the word “menopause” in casual conversation can sometimes feel like you’re uttering a four-letter word. So in case you need a gentle reminder: Menopause is normal, natural, and doesn't require any treatment. That said, the symptoms associated with changing hormone levels can make it hard to live your best life. Rather than simply soothe symptoms, Better Body Co. — whose mission it is to empower women to take control over their changing bodies — is tackling the root cause of menopausal symptoms head-on with Provitalize, their specially formulated probiotic supplement.
Bustle
How To Deal With A Partner Who Body Shames You
If you’re in a relationship, have there been instances where your partner has negatively commented on your weight? Do they occasionally (or more than occasionally) insult you in regard to your size or shape? Have they made jokes to you or others that are based on the appearance of your body? All of these scenarios fall under the definition of “body shaming.” According to Samantha DeCaro, Psy.D., the director of clinical outreach and education at eating disorder treatment facility The Renfrew Center, any comment that implies that your body needs to be “fixed” counts as body shaming, and this type of behavior can actually be classified as emotional abuse.
7 concerning symptoms that show your stomach pain shouldn't be ignored, according to gut health experts
It's not uncommon to feel occasional stomach discomfort, but it can also indicate severe conditions like gallbladder inflammation.
