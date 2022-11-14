ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, dead at 89

John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives," has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday.

He was 89.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," Jennifer Aniston wrote in a statement shared on Instagram . "That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

The "Friends" star began her post by writing "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston."⁣

The actor appeared in nearly three thousand episodes of "Days of Our Lives," beginning in 1970.

"I'll love you till the end of time," Aniston concluded her caption. "Don't forget to visit."

John Aniston was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in June for his role on "Days of Our Lives." He didn't appear at the ceremony and his daughter accepted the award for him in a virtual appearance on behalf of her father.

"Days of Our Lives" posted a message on Twitter in honor of John Aniston's life and career.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the show tweeted. "We love you, John. Your legend will live on."

John Aniston was born in Crete, Greece in 1933.

