As LSU plans to honor 17 seniors Saturday night in the last home game of the season, Brian Kelly made sure to say not to read too much into who does and doesn’t participate. The fact of the matter is that night means something different for all of those players who have already graduated (13 so far), the ones who want to celebrate their accomplishments and those who wish not to participate. Kelly has had discussions with many of the older players on the roster and there’s a pretty good sense of which ones are leaning towards a return and those who are electing to leave.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO