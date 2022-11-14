Read full article on original website
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
A&M WR Jalen Preston talks about what he wants to do to LSU
The end to Texas A&M's 2022 season is just over a week away because the Aggies are not going to a bowl game given their sub .500 record. On the surface, A&M can only play the role of spoiler in their regular season against SEC West champion LSU. The Tigers are attempting to win their final two contests prior to the Southeastern Conference title game in order to maintain some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff with a win over SEC East winner Georgia.
LSU 2024 commit Zion Ferguson talks plans to see Tigers as season winds down
Georgia cornerback commit Ferguson will be in attendance for UAB game, plans to attend SEC championship as well in nearby Atlanta.
Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta
The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
With decisions to make after season, LSU has good idea of which way players are leaning
As LSU plans to honor 17 seniors Saturday night in the last home game of the season, Brian Kelly made sure to say not to read too much into who does and doesn’t participate. The fact of the matter is that night means something different for all of those players who have already graduated (13 so far), the ones who want to celebrate their accomplishments and those who wish not to participate. Kelly has had discussions with many of the older players on the roster and there’s a pretty good sense of which ones are leaning towards a return and those who are electing to leave.
5-star Clemson QB target sets commitment date
A five-star Clemson quarterback target in the 2024 class has set his commitment date. DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) High School announced via social media Tuesday night that he will make his commitment on Dec. 7. (...)
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's status, previews SEC title matchup between Georgia and LSU
Arkansas started the season 3-0 and found itself ranked in the top 10. The Razorbacks, however, have lost 5 of their last 7 games, including a tough home loss to LSU this past Saturday. They now need a win in one of their last 2 regular season games to get...
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Mississippi State
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Starkville for a road face-off with Mississippi State. The road Bulldogs not only prevailed in the showdown, but they had several of their youngest players contribute in some form or fashion. Georgia played 12 true freshmen on Saturday, including one who started against...
Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens
Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
Ukraine backers want University of North Georgia to drop Russia event
A group of Ukrainians and supporters have asked University of North Georgia to cancel a campus cultural event called "Rush into Russian."
Gwinnett students weigh in on discipline, violence, need for diversity
Gwinnett County students spoke about reforms they'd like to see in their schools at a panel on school safety.
Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
Archer Aviation plans to build its first manufacturing plant in Covington.
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
