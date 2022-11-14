ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

A&M WR Jalen Preston talks about what he wants to do to LSU

The end to Texas A&M's 2022 season is just over a week away because the Aggies are not going to a bowl game given their sub .500 record. On the surface, A&M can only play the role of spoiler in their regular season against SEC West champion LSU. The Tigers are attempting to win their final two contests prior to the Southeastern Conference title game in order to maintain some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff with a win over SEC East winner Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta

The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

With decisions to make after season, LSU has good idea of which way players are leaning

As LSU plans to honor 17 seniors Saturday night in the last home game of the season, Brian Kelly made sure to say not to read too much into who does and doesn’t participate. The fact of the matter is that night means something different for all of those players who have already graduated (13 so far), the ones who want to celebrate their accomplishments and those who wish not to participate. Kelly has had discussions with many of the older players on the roster and there’s a pretty good sense of which ones are leaning towards a return and those who are electing to leave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
247Sports

247Sports

