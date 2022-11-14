Read full article on original website
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Road & Track
Five Ways Electric Cars Outperform Gas-Powered Cars
Many hardcore car enthusiasts say there's no place in the industry for an electric performance vehicle. They'll tell you range anxiety combined with a lack of sound and no manual transmission means a less fun experience versus any normal car. But there's no arguing electric cars are better—in some ways, at least.
Road & Track
The Toyota Prius Is an Enthusiast Vehicle
I am not here to tell you that the Prius has startling throttle response, or knife-edged handling, or sparkling steering that talks to you as you carve through your favorite mountain pass. I am not here to say that the Prius slams you back into your seat (even though the new one does make 220 horsepower). But I am here to say that, like it or not, the Prius has become an enthusiast vehicle. You only need to look at its dwindling sales to know what I mean.
Road & Track
The Drako Dragon Is a 2000-HP Electric SUV With Gullwing Doors
Remember Drako Motors? We last heard of the Silicon Valley-based startup automaker back in 2019 when it unveiled its first-ever car, the 1200-hp GTE sedan. Now the company is back with its second production vehicle, a 2000-hp SUV called the Dragon. Like the GTE, the Dragon is all-electric. There's a...
Road & Track
Here's How the Hummer EV Performs on Real-World Off-Road Trails
While the new GMC Hummer EV might be an all-electric pickup truck, the model features many similarities with its archaic ancestors. It’s a large and inefficient machine by any metric, but one that promises to deliver substantial off-road capabilities. Now we have a chance to watch one of these electric trucks join a group of Hummer H1s on some narrow off-road trails to see how it fares when stacked up against less than ideal trail conditions.
Road & Track
Tesla Recalls 30,000 Model X SUVs For Airbag Fault
Tesla Motors issued a recall Tuesday for 29,348 Model X SUVs ranging from the 2021 to 2023 model year due to an issue with the vehicle’s Restraint Control Module (RCM). The fault may result in front passenger airbags deploying incorrectly during certain low-speed crash scenarios, increasing the risk of injury to young passengers who are unbelted and not in a traditional seating position.
Road & Track
Acura NSX Production Officially Ends
Acura officially ended NSX production Wednesday, the company announced. The last NSX, a Type S painted in matte Gotham Gray, will be sold to a private customer. The second-generation NSX had an interesting life. Introduced in 2016 to replace the iconic original, it won our Performance Car of the Year award in 2017 thanks to its, at the time, revolutionary three-motor hybrid powertrain and wonderful twin-turbo V-6.
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Drops the Manual Completely
When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.
Road & Track
Why Porsche Doesn't Use a Flat-Six in Its Modern Prototypes
Porsche has long been defined by the flat-six. It's powered the 911 for nearly 50 years and has been behind many of its greatest motorsports achievements. Except, Porsche hasn't put one in a sports prototype for almost 25 years. The last was the 911 GT1 of 1998. Its successor, the LMP2000, was canceled before it ever raced.
Road & Track
The Newest Fiat 500e Is Coming to the U.S.
The Fiat 500 as we knew it had a brief moment in the sun in the U.S, but that moment ended all the way back in 2019. In the years since, the brand has followed what has become a tradition for Stellantis brands undergoing major changes and narrowed its American offerings down to just the 500X. Now, finally, Fiat is expanding its lineup again with the return of the newest electric 500e city car.
Road & Track
The Best Stuff at the L.A. Auto Show Hides in Plain Sight
It was easy to walk right by it at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. And at first glance, it looked like only another dune buggy. Another fiberglass splash molded body bolted to a cut down VW Beetle chassis. Old school. A yawn. But taking a minute to inspect and appreciate the thing, it was the vehicle on display I’d most like to actually drive. An all-electric, sweetly detailed and updated Meyers Manx that promises super-primitive, somewhat scary, ballsy fun. So, unpretentious. So, right.
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Brings Back the RS Trim, Ditches Sedan
The 2024 Subaru Impreza was unveiled today at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. It brings a ton of new technology to the range, a new design and interior, and a throwback RS model aimed at enthusiasts. Perhaps more notably, it ditches the sedan and manual transmission altogether. The hatch-only...
Road & Track
GM Says It's Serviced Over 11,000 Teslas Since 2021
General Motors revealed Thursday it's found a new stream of revenue stemming from its dealership arm: fixing Tesla EVs. Speaking at an investor day for the company, President Mark Reuss told analysts and investors GM has fixed over 11,000 of the Tesla-branded electric vehicles since 2021, Barron's reports. “That’s a...
Road & Track
The Genesis X Convertible Concept Is a Stunner
Genesis has been on a roll with its electric vehicle concepts. Back in March of 2021, the automaker pulled the cover off of the gorgeous Genesis X Concept, which the brand followed with the X Speedium Coupe this past August. Now the automaker is ready to show off yet another stylish EV concept ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. In proper California fashion, the all-new Genesis X Convertible concept is a drop-top EV that looks perfectly poised for a cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway or up Rodeo Drive.
Road & Track
eBay Bans Listing Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts
The automotive aftermarket has again found under the EPA’s intense scrutiny. Since 2020, the EPA has had a National Compliance Initiative related to emissions from modified vehicles, which allows the agency greater leeway with its enforcement actions. As more and more shops and tuning companies face large fines for selling and distributing these components, eBay Motors has quietly moved to ban them from their site. Here’s what you need to know.
Road & Track
The Porsche 911 Dakar Configurator Is Live
Hark! Porsche's 911 Dakar configurator has just gone live. If you're not familiar, click that link and select "Build Your Porsche" at the bottom of the screen to open their robust configurator, which allows one to build out the hypothetical 911 Dakar of their dreams. Paint, wheel colors, two-tone cloth seats. The options stack up so thick, you'll need a machete to hack through all of them.
Road & Track
The Land Rover Defender 130 Has Eight Seats You Can Actually Use
As I pulled into the “Destination Defender” event’s dirt lots, I panicked, approaching my appointed roosting space. Despite kicking the terrain selector up to mud, the all-season tires on our all-new Land Rover Defender 130’s 20-inch wheels spun and slid. Luckily, I came in with momentum and skidded into a spot on a slight ridge.
Road & Track
The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022
Just because a car is electric doesn't mean it's boring. There are plenty of exciting electric cars on the market right now that we love. Sure, they don't have the same sounds as our favorite gas-powered cars, but they still provide excitement in their own ways. These are the best electric cars you can buy in 2022.
Road & Track
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Gets New Color, Small Price Increase
Mazda has given everyone's favorite roadster, the MX-5 Miata, a small refresh for 2023. In addition to a small price increase across the board, Mazda announced Thursday there's also a new color to choose from: Zircon Sand. Let's start with pricing. The 2023 MX-5 Miata Sport, the base model, comes...
