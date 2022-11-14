I am not here to tell you that the Prius has startling throttle response, or knife-edged handling, or sparkling steering that talks to you as you carve through your favorite mountain pass. I am not here to say that the Prius slams you back into your seat (even though the new one does make 220 horsepower). But I am here to say that, like it or not, the Prius has become an enthusiast vehicle. You only need to look at its dwindling sales to know what I mean.

2 DAYS AGO