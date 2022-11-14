Read full article on original website
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at New Jersey Stop & Shop
A winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a North Jersey Stop & Shop on Wednesday. While there were no jackpot winners in the drawing, the ticket sold in Morris Plains matched four of the five balls. The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing is now $93,000,000. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 16, drawing were: 28, 34, 51, 53, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X. There were 16,787 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $89,162 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $93,000,000 for the Saturday, November 19, drawing. The post $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at New Jersey Stop & Shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding
TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300 jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300 jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parking lot fight ends with disorderly conduct ticket in Lacey
LACEY TWP, NJ – A dispute in the parking lot at the Lacey Township Walmart on Sunday led to police involvement. According to the Chief Michael DiBella, at around 10:16 am police responded to Walmart after receiving a call regarding a fight in the lot. Upon their arrival, they found two people engaged in an argument over a parking spot. According to police, officers interviewed both parties and ended up charging a 53-year-old Forked River man who was alleged to have initiated the altercation. He was issued a ticket for disorderly conduct. The post Parking lot fight ends with disorderly conduct ticket in Lacey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate
JACKSON, NJ – New Jersey mandates a lot of things. COVID-19 vaccines, sanctuary state protection, police reform, COVID-19 lockdowns and more, but one New Jersey lawmaker says its time to mandate more important things, like the English language and education. “Our local senator John Bramnick decided he was going to introduce legislation mandating grief classes for high school students in New Jersey. In and of itself, it doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” Chisolm said. “Is this really what we should be mandating English? Reading? Writing? Arithmetic? Things that can make New Jersey one of the top five and not The post Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate appeared first on Shore News Network.
Abbott Sends Bus Of Illegal Migrants To Dem-Run Philadelphia
Abbott Sends Bus Of Illegal Migrants To Dem-Run Philadelphia Jennie Taer on November 15, 2022 Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a bus of illegal migrants to the Democrat-run city of Philadelphia, according to a statement. Abbott has already bused thousands of illegal migrants to several sanctuary cities that include Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City. The U.S. Mexico border has experienced a record influx of migration, with over 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022. The new fiscal year, which started in October, is already on pace for another record with over 230,000 migrant encounters. “The The post Abbott Sends Bus Of Illegal Migrants To Dem-Run Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Loud music in liquor store parking lot leads to DWI arrest in Lacey
LACEY TWP, NJ – An Egg Harbor man who was causing a disturbance outside a Lacey Township liquor store early Monday morning was arrested for DWI by Lacey Township police officers. According to the police, the man was blasting music outside Lacey Liquors at around 5:15 am. Upon their arrival, officers located a 39-year-old male subject who appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested and charged for DWI, reckless driving and for having an open container in a motor vehicle. The post Loud music in liquor store parking lot leads to DWI arrest in Lacey appeared first on Shore News Network.
