Atlantic, IA

WOWT

BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha

More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after car pins them against garage door

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Car crashes into an Atlantic Casey’s Store Monday evening

(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.
ATLANTIC, IA
KETV.com

Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job

OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle

The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Cass County Sheriff’s report: Arrests from 11/4-15/22

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on several arrests that occurred between November 4th and the 15th. On November 15th, deputies arrested 30-year-old Cerriece Cusick, of Loveland, CO, for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave

SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
OMAHA, NE

