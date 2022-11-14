Read full article on original website
KETV.com
One person transported to hospital with CPR in progress after crash in Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a crash involving a semi-truck in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash occurred near the Storz Expressway and Sorensen Parkway intersection around 3:08 p.m., authorities said. Authorities at the scene...
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha
More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
KETV.com
Driver in fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha sentenced to prison for DUI motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver in afatal accident on Interstate 80 earlier this year was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Douglas County court. Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 16 years for felony DUI motor vehicle homicide in relation to a deadly crash in January.
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
kjan.com
Car crashes into an Atlantic Casey’s Store Monday evening
(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man who died after being pinned between vehicle, garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the man who died after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door on Wednesday. Harold Hannon, 66, died in the incident, which occurred near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. Authorities have not said how Hannon became pinned. Previous...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
kjan.com
Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle
The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report: Arrests from 11/4-15/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on several arrests that occurred between November 4th and the 15th. On November 15th, deputies arrested 30-year-old Cerriece Cusick, of Loveland, CO, for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Drug Charge to be sentenced Monday
(Atlantic) Sentencing will be held Monday for an Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. According to court records, the attorney for Jenny Clark entered a written arraignment and plea of guilty last week. Sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Ziegler is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate
Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
