Is Michigan Good For Star Gazing?
Younger me would invite someone star gazing in the hopes it led to making out. As you get older, you tend to appreciate the night sky even more. It is also really good for clearing the mechanism. You might have heard that the winter sky is the best for gazing upwards at the heavens. You heard right, but what about that Michigan sky?
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
Ever Been to What Might Be Michigan’s Last Video Rental Store?
There was a time when you rushed to your local video store for a movie night. Blockbuster changed the game for video rental in the 90s. Massive amounts of new releases to rent and other cool stuff too. They are gone. They have one store left and it is in Bend, Oregon. That is a pretty big road trip to rent a movie. Family Video out lasted Blockbuster, but they closed their doors as well. Side note, there is a cool article on 975now.com that will show you where blockbuster used to be. We then moved into Netflix, Redbox, and finally we just stream. Who rents things anymore?
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Is Michigan Full Of Grinches? We’re Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets
They say that the spirit of the holidays is about spreading cheer, not receiving it. They say that the true joy of the holiday season is the feeling you get when you see a loved one open a present you purchased or made for them. In fact- it shouldn't even matter if you get a single present under your tree.
Michigan Brothers To Appear On ‘Shark Tank’ – When To Watch
Two Michigan brothers will pitch their business on ABC's upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank'. The premise of the popular television show is as follows,. Shark Tank is a nationwide search to discover the next successful (and possibly wealthy) entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators, and innovators. In each episode, budding entrepreneurs are given an unprecedented chance to make their businesses grow immediately.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Oh Christmas Tree! Largest Singing Holiday Tree in U.S. Shines Bright in Michigan
It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Major Michigan Cities as Popular Thanksgiving Foods
Who's the turkey? Who's the stuffing? Who's the green bean casserole?. We imagine a dozen major Michigan cities as your favorite (?) Thanksgiving foods, and share our reasons why. Detroit's the Turkey. Whether we like it or not, Detroit's the engine of the state. It only makes sense that it's...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
