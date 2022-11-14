MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...

