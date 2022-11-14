ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home

Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Should City of Miami Marine Stadium be sold? That, and other items in the news in 1982

The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne voters said ‘not so fast’ to Charter Amendments

What did our recent Key Biscayne election reveal? First, the mayor and Council victors were those who favored the Charter Amendment revisions, yet those Charter Amendments flamed out in defeat. I in no way believe the voters were ill informed, sloppy or dumb. Quite the opposite. I believe the voters...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

County provides sneak peek of impending Bear Cut repair project

Repairs to Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway next year will require some patience with six weeks of single-lane closures overnight during a couple of phases of the overall estimated six-month project. Key Biscayne and Miami-area residents were treated to a quick primer Wednesday night during a video meeting...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Iconic Deauville Hotel demolished during early morning implosion

MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium

Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

‘Go Vote Miami’ was an Election Day success

During the Nov. 8 midterm election, Key Biscayne’s Precinct 51 at the Key Biscayne Community Center was one of the busiest in Miami Dade County, with close to 1,800 ballots cast that day. Volunteers like Christina Bracken from GoVoteMiami.org and others made sure the lines kept moving all day...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!

One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community

It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

