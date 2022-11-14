Read full article on original website
Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home
Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
Should City of Miami Marine Stadium be sold? That, and other items in the news in 1982
The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.
Key Biscayne voters said ‘not so fast’ to Charter Amendments
What did our recent Key Biscayne election reveal? First, the mayor and Council victors were those who favored the Charter Amendment revisions, yet those Charter Amendments flamed out in defeat. I in no way believe the voters were ill informed, sloppy or dumb. Quite the opposite. I believe the voters...
Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
County provides sneak peek of impending Bear Cut repair project
Repairs to Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway next year will require some patience with six weeks of single-lane closures overnight during a couple of phases of the overall estimated six-month project. Key Biscayne and Miami-area residents were treated to a quick primer Wednesday night during a video meeting...
KBCF, Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and Coastal Cleanup among area participating in this year's "GIVE MIAMI DAY"
Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, communities across Miami-Dade County conduct a philanthropic online giving event: Give Miami Day. Give Miami Day is one of the largest annual giving events in the nation and last year, the 24-hour day of giving raised over $32 million. Give Miami Day 2022...
About 100 people join peaceful protest over Miami’s ouster of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Outraged over the Miami City Commission decision to replace the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust with themselves last month, the opposition is not going away easily. This past weekend, about 100 people conducted a peaceful demonstration at Virginia Key Beach and encouraged each other to urge the commissioners to restore the previous trust.
Iconic Deauville Hotel demolished during early morning implosion
MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...
County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium
Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
Hampton Park is a gift to Key Biscayne that needs to be cherished, maintained
My name is Debbie Wanninkhof and I live on West Heather Drive. On November 9, despite the tropical storm watch, I attended the Village planning meeting, held under pouring rain in Hampton Park, to discuss the future of that pocket park with our neighbors and Village staff. In my 32...
Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
‘Go Vote Miami’ was an Election Day success
During the Nov. 8 midterm election, Key Biscayne’s Precinct 51 at the Key Biscayne Community Center was one of the busiest in Miami Dade County, with close to 1,800 ballots cast that day. Volunteers like Christina Bracken from GoVoteMiami.org and others made sure the lines kept moving all day...
Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!
One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community
It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.
A Delray Beach developer is hawking a pristine waterfront property in Florida for a whopping $43 million, but it’s not a mega mansion, it’s under the brackish patina of the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck and sand and threadbare seagrass. After six years...
