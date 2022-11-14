Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Who’s Playing, How to Watch and Why Qatar is Hosting
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on November 20 with host Qatar’s tournament-opener against Ecuador. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament. Q: So, it’s in Qatar? And isn’t the World Cup usually in the summer and not the winter?
Corruption, human rights, player workload: Controversies swamp Qatar’s World Cup
Qatar’s last-minute beer ban was just the latest development in a saga of World Cup controversy. Here’s what you need to know.
2025 Kabaddi World Cup Heading to West Midlands
The 2025 Kabaddi World Cup will be hosted in the West Midlands, bringing the ancient Indian contact sport from 5,000 years ago that has teams broken down into raiders and blockers, with the aim of scoring points by entering opposition territory, tagging an opponent and making it back into their own half without being tackled to the ground.
Eighth IWG World Conference on Women and Sport Concludes in New Zealand
The International Working Group on Women & Sport’s 2022 conference, in its eighth edition, was the world’s largest network dedicated to advancing gender equity and equality in sport, physical education and physical activity. The four-day conference this week was opened by Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Grant...
New Pro Volleyball Federation to Begin in 2024
The Pro Volleyball Federation announced it will begin play in February 2024, offering “real pro volleyball and the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America.”. Organizers revealed Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas-Fort Worth will be two of what it expects to be eight to 10 cities the first...
