How Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb journey ‘crystalizes’ King Charles’ vision for ‘slimmed-down monarchy'

Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb journey reportedly “crystalizes” his uncle-in-law King Charles’ supposed “argument and vision” for a more condensed monarchy, an expert has claimed.

A royal expert has suggested there’s no difference between Mike Tindall taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Prince Harry’s commercial deals.

Katie Nicholl claimed that this “crystalizes” things for the King who is said to want to reduce the number of working royals.

Retired rugby star Mike Tindall has now been in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle for over a week and is the first royal to ever participate in the hit series. As the King’s nephew-in-law, his decision to enter the jungle hasn’t gone unscrutinized, with some suggesting the Royal Family are “tight-lipped” over Mike’s I’m A Celebrity sign-up . Though fans have been given entertaining insights into his life such as when Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall’s first date was discussed.

Now Vanity Fair’s Royal Editor Katie Nicholl has suggested that Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb journey is no “different” to Prince Harry’s often-criticized projects and might clarify King Charles’ reported desire for a streamlined monarchy…

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite recent claims that Princess Anne “will be tuning in” to see how her son-in-law is getting on in the jungle, Katie believes this is “unthinkable”.

Opening up to The Royal Beat , she said, “Knowing Princess Anne…The idea that she’ll be sitting, cheering Mike on is absolutely unthinkable. “I think she’ll be thinking, ‘What on earth is he doing?’ And that’s probably the thoughts of most of the senior Royals.”

It was then that Katie Nicholl went on to draw a level of comparison between Mike Tindall going on I’m A Celeb and Prince Harry’s projects which have sometimes faced criticism for seemingly commercializing the monarchy. These range from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare which is set for release on January 10, 2023 to his and Meghan’s major Netflix and Spotify deals.

And according to her, Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb journey could have made King Charles’ reported plans for a “slimmed-down” monarchy more definite.

“He’s making a lot of money out of it. I do think this all leads to the much bigger question about Royals and commercialisation,” she said of the retired rugby star. “We dedicate so much time to discussing Harry and his commercial deals. How is this any different? It’s not. But I think the point is, this really crystalizes Charles’ argument and vision for a slimmed-down monarchy.”

Even before he ascended to the throne, it was predicted that the then- Prince Charles hoped to “cut down” the Royal Family ’s number of working royals. Whilst The Telegraph echoed this sentiment when they reported in September that a source claimed to them, “You won’t see the [ Buckingham Palace ] balcony filled with publicly-funded members of the Royal family any more.”

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now Katie has claimed that seeing his youngest son and nephew-in-law raising the question of royals and commercialism with their ventures, King Charles maybe could be more determined to keep to his reported plan for a “slimmed-down monarchy”. It’s not known how Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celeb appearance could affect things between him and the Royal Family.

However, in light of the rumors of a royal “rift” between the Sussexes and royals in recent years, many fans might be hoping distance doesn’t grow between the Tindalls and the Royal Family.