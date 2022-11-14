Read full article on original website
Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community
It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
KBCF, Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and Coastal Cleanup among area participating in this year's "GIVE MIAMI DAY"
Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, communities across Miami-Dade County conduct a philanthropic online giving event: Give Miami Day. Give Miami Day is one of the largest annual giving events in the nation and last year, the 24-hour day of giving raised over $32 million. Give Miami Day 2022...
Hampton Park is a gift to Key Biscayne that needs to be cherished, maintained
My name is Debbie Wanninkhof and I live on West Heather Drive. On November 9, despite the tropical storm watch, I attended the Village planning meeting, held under pouring rain in Hampton Park, to discuss the future of that pocket park with our neighbors and Village staff. In my 32...
Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium
Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
About 100 people join peaceful protest over Miami’s ouster of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Outraged over the Miami City Commission decision to replace the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust with themselves last month, the opposition is not going away easily. This past weekend, about 100 people conducted a peaceful demonstration at Virginia Key Beach and encouraged each other to urge the commissioners to restore the previous trust.
Thursday Key Biscayne dining options
Celebrate this Pre-Friday with a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, November 17. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant,...
Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!
One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
Should City of Miami Marine Stadium be sold? That, and other items in the news in 1982
The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.
Friday burgers-and-more dining on Key Biscayne
Let’s celebrate the weekend in style with a nice Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on #BurgerFriday, November 11. Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!. Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday. DUNE is the...
Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home
Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
