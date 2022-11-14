The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO