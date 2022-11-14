ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community

It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium

Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Thursday Key Biscayne dining options

Celebrate this Pre-Friday with a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, November 17. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!

One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Davey issues his "Last Video as Mayor"

It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this week’s public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor"
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Should City of Miami Marine Stadium be sold? That, and other items in the news in 1982

The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Friday burgers-and-more dining on Key Biscayne

Let’s celebrate the weekend in style with a nice Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on #BurgerFriday, November 11. Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!. Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday. DUNE is the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home

Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy