In a game reminiscent of their season opener against UNCW, the Tar Heels was unable to pull away from their opponent Tuesday night despite maintaining a lead most of the game. This time it was the Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb who hung in and stayed close, only trailing by five with as little as two minutes to go in the game. Carolina held on though to win, 72-66.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO