Small business owner and mental health advocate Puja Khanna has announced she will run for the Dulles District seat on the county Board of Supervisors. In a press release, she wrote she will run because “it is time for Dulles District to have representation that reflects the values and demographics of its residents,” pointing to 2020 Census data that showed more than 20% of Loudoun’s population is Asian. Khanna wrote she is an Indian immigrant who has lived in Virginia for two decades and moved to Loudoun in 2011.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO