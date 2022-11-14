Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads
Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
loudounnow.com
Anzivino Delivers Staffing Analysis to Purcellville Town Council
In a follow up to his initial management analysis presentation, John Anzivino on Tuesday delivered a second presentation on his analysis of Purcellville’s staffing situation to the town council. Anzivino, a municipal management consultant who previously served as the town’s interim town manager, benchmarked Purcellville’s government staffing against seven...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise
County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K
The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
loudounnow.com
Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1
One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council to Consider New Business Incentive Zones
Leesburg Director of Economic Development Russell Seymour is hoping to provide a few more tools in the town’s business recruitment effort. On Monday, he briefed the Town Council on options to create new tourism and technology zones that could provide incentives for businesses to move or expand in targeted areas.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg
Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Launches Silver Line Bus Routes, Stops
Loudoun County has begun phasing in the largest update to its transit system in more than a decade with the opening of Metrorail’s Silver Line extension into Loudoun on Nov. 15. The county plans 21 new Silver Line bus routes and 156 new bus stops. Facing a driver shortage,...
loudounnow.com
Windy Hill Awarded $20K Grant
The Middleburg Town Council last week approved a $20,000 grant to the Windy Hill Foundation to help pay for critical repairs and maintenance at some of its properties on Virginia Lane and Windy Hill Road. The town has been working with foundation leaders since May to discuss options to complete...
loudounnow.com
Silver Line to Loudoun Opens
Passengers on Metrorail’s long-awaited Silver Line to Ashburn rode the rails for the first time Tuesday. The Nov. 15 grand opening brought out elected and government officials ranging from county supervisors to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He pointed out the ribbon cutting coincided with the anniversaries of two other transportation milestones—it was one year to the day since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and only two days shy of the 60th anniversary of Dulles Airport’s opening.
loudounnow.com
Transit Union Authorizes Loudoun Strike
Just days before Loudoun expanded its bus service with the opening of Metro’s Silver Line into Ashburn, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 working at Loudoun County Transit overwhelmingly authorized a strike, if necessary, in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. That includes more than 140 fixed...
loudounnow.com
Design Cabinet Presents Signatures of Loudoun Awards
The Loudoun County Design Cabinet on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program, which puts the spotlight on exceptional structures and public spaces. It is the 19th years for the awards program conducted by the volunteer group of architects, planners and engineers seeking to...
loudounnow.com
Khanna Announces Dulles District Campaign
Small business owner and mental health advocate Puja Khanna has announced she will run for the Dulles District seat on the county Board of Supervisors. In a press release, she wrote she will run because “it is time for Dulles District to have representation that reflects the values and demographics of its residents,” pointing to 2020 Census data that showed more than 20% of Loudoun’s population is Asian. Khanna wrote she is an Indian immigrant who has lived in Virginia for two decades and moved to Loudoun in 2011.
loudounnow.com
INMED Awarded Aquaponics Grant
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation has awarded INMED Partnerships for Children a grant to implement its aquaponics for food production project in Leesburg. Through its Get Outdoors Fund, the VOF supports projects that increase equitable access to safe open space in Virginia’s communities. The intent of the program is to serve as a flexible table tool for addressing communities’ needs, such as access to locally produced foods and clean and safe environments for recreation and work.
loudounnow.com
Village at Leesburg Kicks of Holidays with Tree Lighting
It will look a lot like Christmas on Saturday as the Village at Leesburg celebrates the holidays with a tree lighting, carriage rides, Santa, strolling carolers and more from 4 to 8 p.m. Attractions include an interactive “Wish Tree,” billed as the only holiday tree of its kind on the...
loudounnow.com
Roldan Pleads Guilty to 2011 Murder of Missing Ashburn Woman
Eleven years after 21-year-old Bethany Anne Decker was reported missing, investigators closed their case Thursday. During a Nov. 17 Circuit Court hearing, Ronald D. Roldan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 21. He faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison. Roldan was...
loudounnow.com
FACS Class Gets Hands on Restaurant Experience at Ford’s
Ford’s Fish Shack opened its doors and kitchen to eighth grade classes this week to give them a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to work in a restaurant. Students in the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) classes at Belmont Ridge Middle School received hands-on training in knife safety, food safety and preparation, sanitation, and customer service from staff at the Lansdowne restaurant.
loudounnow.com
Connolly Named National Sales Manager at Lansdowne Resort
Lesly Connolly is the new national sales manager at Lansdowne Resort. The 20-year Leesburg resident brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience to the resort. She most recently served as director of sales and marketing for the Doubletree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg. She also has worked at The National Conference Center, The Homestead, and Omni Bedford Springs, in addition to brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. She is past president of Meeting Professionals International.
loudounnow.com
LPD Investigates Sneaker Store Smash and Grab
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning burglary at Restocked Sneakers in the Crescent Place neighborhood. According to the report, officers were called to the store shortly before 7 a.m. Nov. 17 after a plate glass window was found shattered and an undetermined amount of property was taken. Discarded merchandise was located nearby in Raflo Park near the W&OD Trail.
