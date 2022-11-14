Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
wgnradio.com
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral
(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
959theriver.com
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
napervillelocal.com
Mochinut To Bring Mochi Donuts, Korean Hot Dogs To Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Mochinut plans to open a store inside the food court of HMart in mid-February, bringing its signature mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, bubble tea and other goodies to Naperville. The eatery’s highlights are its colorful mochi donuts, which blend the culinary concepts of mochi cakes and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations
Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
northernstar.info
Tails Pet of the Week: Remington
DeKALB – This week’s pet weighs a whopping 94 pounds. Remington is roughly two years old and was found as a stray by Tails. He has had some training and knows several commands such as how to shake a hand. Remington is a polite gentleman who knows how to keep his space clean.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
Comments / 0