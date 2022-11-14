ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!

Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
ROSEMONT, IL
NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston

A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
EVANSTON, IL
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Mochinut To Bring Mochi Donuts, Korean Hot Dogs To Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Mochinut plans to open a store inside the food court of HMart in mid-February, bringing its signature mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, bubble tea and other goodies to Naperville. The eatery’s highlights are its colorful mochi donuts, which blend the culinary concepts of mochi cakes and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule

A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
ORLAND PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America

CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

Tails Pet of the Week: Remington

DeKALB – This week’s pet weighs a whopping 94 pounds. Remington is roughly two years old and was found as a stray by Tails. He has had some training and knows several commands such as how to shake a hand. Remington is a polite gentleman who knows how to keep his space clean.
DEKALB, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL

