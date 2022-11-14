ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s dad, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, dead at 89

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her father, John Aniston, who died last Friday. FilmMagic

John Aniston, a veteran actor best known for starring on “Days of Our Lives,” died on Nov. 11. He was 89.

The news was confirmed by daughter Jennifer Aniston via Instagram. on Monday.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” the “Friends” alum captioned a sweet set of photos taken over the years.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!” she added. “You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

Jennifer, 53, concluded her post by writing, “🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYLv0_0jAFn4fr00
The "Friends" alum announced the news via Instagram on Monday. jenniferaniston/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMNLP_0jAFn4fr00
The "Friends" alum announced the news via Instagram on Monday. jenniferaniston/Instagram

Earlier this year, John was honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role as Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.” Although he did not attend the ceremony, Jennifer appeared virtually to help celebrate her father’s long career.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Jennifer said at the time. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJgTI_0jAFn4fr00
John was best known for his role in “Days of Our Lives.”

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she continued. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

John – who was born in Crete, Greece – also appeared in shows like “The West Wing,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Mad Men.”

In addition to Jennifer, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Rooney, and son, Alex Aniston.

