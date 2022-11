Buffalo, N.Y. — The man charged with gunning down 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year is set to plead guilty next week. Families of the victims have been notified that Payton Gendron will plead guilty during a 2 p.m. appearance Monday in Erie County Court, according to Garnell Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the shooting.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO