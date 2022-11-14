ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-0-2, Wild: 3

(seven, zero, two; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-6, Wild: 9

(seven, six, six; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Morning

8-7-5, Wild: 7

(eight, seven, five; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-0-8-2, Wild: 4

(four, zero, eight, two; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-6-7, Wild: 7

(seven, one, six, seven; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Morning

9-9-4-1, Wild: 3

(nine, nine, four, one; Wild: three)

Cash4Life

04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3

(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Lotto America

09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000

Tennessee Cash

11-12-24-27-29, Bonus: 1

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

